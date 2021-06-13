Preventing the Spread of Plant Pandemics: New Tools Needed to Curb Threats to Global Food Security
Plant diseases don’t stop at national borders and miles of oceans don’t prevent their spread, either. That’s why plant disease surveillance, improved detection systems, and global predictive disease modeling are necessary to mitigate future disease outbreaks and protect the global food supply, according to a team of researchers in a new commentary published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.scitechdaily.com