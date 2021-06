Wheat farmers adore the hot dry weather during wheat harvest, as it dries the crop and allows for harvesting without worrying about wet spots in fields. But, along with extended periods of hot dry weather often come blue-green algae blooms at lake and reservoirs. I know all you K State fans love your “Royal Purple”, and KU fans adore your red and blue, and those colors are just the ticket to adorn T shirts, umbrellas and ball caps in support of your chosen team. But when the waters of your favorite lake take on those same colors, lookout!