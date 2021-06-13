Nex-Tech announces '21 'Break the Rules' scholarship recipients

This year’s Tower of Fame award goes to two individuals ahead of the 2021 Bell Tower Festival in Jefferson this weekend. Michelle Book is a 1979 Jefferson High School graduate, as well as a 1983 Iowa State University graduate and has been serving as President and CEO of the Food Bank of Iowa since 2016. During the pandemic, this past October, a record level of 2 million pounds of food was distributed to the state’s children, families and elderly. This equated to 1.8 million meals served. The Food Bank of Iowa was also named the Top Five Most Influential Non-Profits in 2021 by Business Record. Book has also served as global compliance manager for John Deere Financial and senior manager of international community relations and president of Pioneer International Foundation at DuPont Pioneer.