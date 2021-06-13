Cancel
Nex-Tech announces '21 'Break the Rules' scholarship recipients

Hays Post
Hays Post
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nex-Tech recently announced the 2021 recipients of the Nex-Tech Break the Rules scholarship. “Unlike most scholarship programs, this one allows high school seniors to send us any type of entry that depicts what they are most passionate about and how that has led to their chosen career path,” stated Jacque Beckman, Nex-Tech’s Youth Services/Training Specialist. “We received essays, YouTube videos and PowerPoint presentations. Our area students are very talented, and this allows them a non-traditional way to showcase their strengths and passions.”

Hays Post

