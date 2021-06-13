New scholarship opportunity ties students to historical Nicodemus
The Department of Political Science has created a new scholarship opportunity to support its commitment to diversity, history, political, social, and racial justice. The award, initiated by Assistant Professor, Jay Steinmetz and Department Chair, Larry Gould, hopes to contribute to the preservation and vitality of a central Western Kansas civil rights and historical treasure—the community of Nicodemus— by awarding a deserving FHSU Political Science major/minor with a $500 internship/apprenticeship.hayspost.com