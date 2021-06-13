Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

New scholarship opportunity ties students to historical Nicodemus

Posted by 
Hays Post
Hays Post
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Department of Political Science has created a new scholarship opportunity to support its commitment to diversity, history, political, social, and racial justice. The award, initiated by Assistant Professor, Jay Steinmetz and Department Chair, Larry Gould, hopes to contribute to the preservation and vitality of a central Western Kansas civil rights and historical treasure—the community of Nicodemus— by awarding a deserving FHSU Political Science major/minor with a $500 internship/apprenticeship.

hayspost.com
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fhsu University Relations#Department Chair#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Ferris establishes scholarship endowment for late student

BIG RAPIDS — Among the success stories from Ferris State University’s 2021 One Day For Dawgs fundraising efforts was the creation and inauguration of the Malik Kingsby Scholarship Endowment. A collaborative effort by Student Affairs leadership, the university’s Advancement Department and the winners of Ferris’ Greek Week competition, the campaign...
CollegesPosted by
TheStreet

Saint Joseph's And USciences Expand Opportunities For Students With Historic Merger

PHILADELPHIA, June 09, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saint Joseph's University and University of the Sciences (USciences) announced a historic merger agreement to integrate into one University, ready for the future of everything. By offering a liberal arts core and degrees, along with comprehensive in-demand professional programs, the combined University will prepare today's students for tomorrow's world.
Omaha, NEunomaha.edu

UNO Scholarship Program Equips Students for Success

The Goodrich Scholarship Program at the University of Nebraska at Omaha traces its origins to 1972 with one question: “What could students from low-income backgrounds achieve if economic barriers were removed, they received close personal contact with faculty, and experienced a stimulating teaching-learning atmosphere?”. Nearly 50 years later, the answer...
Charitieswineindustryadvisor.com

CAWG Foundation Awards $34,000 in Student Scholarships

The California Association of Winegrape Growers (CAWG) Foundation has awarded $34,000 in college scholarships to seven students. The scholarships are awarded annually to students whose parent or legal guardian is employed by a California winegrape grower. “The CAWG Foundation is honored to award these scholarships and show our support for...
Pinehurst, NCpilot.com

Pinehurst Student Received LGFCU Scholarship

Sarah Ellen Dean of Pinehurst is the recipient of a $5,000 scholarship awarded by the Local Government Federal Credit Union (LGFCU). Dean plans to study at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is one of 25 deserving high school seniors and post-secondary students who will receive the one-year award to apply toward their education at the colleges, universities, and trade schools of their choice.
CollegesPSU Collegio

Construction students awarded national scholarships

31 Pittsburg State University students receive national scholarships from four leading industry organizations. The Builders’ Association Foundation awarded 27 national scholarships, nine of which went to Pitt State students. The AGC of America Foundation gave out nine scholarships, seven of which were awarded to Pitt State students. Eleven Pitt State students received scholarships from the National Association of Women in Construction Wichita Chapter. Four Pitt State students were awarded scholarships by the Mechanical and Sheet Metal Contractors of Kansas.
Terre Haute, INmymixfm.com

New scholarship program at Ivy Tech to benefit minority students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Ivy Tech Community College announced Wednesday that it will establish a new scholarship program to benefit African-American students at Ivy Tech Terre Haute. The scholarship, which is being funded by a $200,000 donation from Bob and Terry Bowen of Indianapolis, was previously named the ELEVATE...
Durham, NCduke.edu

5 First-Year Students Awarded University Scholarships

DURHAM, N.C. -- Five incoming first-year students have been awarded the University Scholars Program Scholarship to pursue their undergraduate studies at Duke University. The scholarships are awarded to students with a strong interest in interdisciplinary research, collaborative thinking and innovative academic pursuits. The Class of 2025 scholarship recipients are:. Zachary...
CollegesWave 3

EKU Expands Opportunities for Students with New Online Degree Options

Sponsored - Regularly referred to as the ‘school of opportunity’, Eastern Kentucky University is expanding the possibilities for students with a growing lineup of online degree options and new initiatives that make earning a degree more accessible. As a part of EKU’s new BookSmart initiative, all undergraduate textbooks and course...
Coeur D'alene, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Graphic design students earn scholarship

Three North Idaho College students are 2021 recipients of the Toni M. Robideaux Scholarship awarded by American Advertising Federation Spokane. Graphic and web design students Mya Crisanto of Hayden; Ashley Mata of Post Falls; and Crystal Hardt of Coeur d’Alene each received the scholarship, which was created in memory of Robideaux to recognize and reward student achievement and excellence in the arts. A fourth student, Emily Ausere, who studies visual communication at Eastern Washington University, also received the TMR scholarship this year.
Durham, NCdurhamtech.edu

New Durham Tech scholarship honors former Duke University student

A new scholarship opportunity is available for North Carolina residents who are enrolled at Durham Technical Community College. The North Carolina Community Foundation (NCCF) is now accepting scholarship applications for the Raj Mehta Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was named after Raj Mehta, an engineering student at Duke University who passed...
Sciencecretin-derhamhall.org

STEM Opportunities for all Students

Steph Aumann has been a teacher at CDH for 24 years. She has dedicated herself to bringing college-level courses to the Science department, helping our students to achieve their academic goals. She was a soccer coach for 16 years, and has traveled the globe on Justice Education Trips with our students. Currently, she teaches Advanced Physics and Physics by Inquiry.
Nevada, IAnevadaiowajournal.com

Nevada High School students awarded $2,500 scholarships

Eleanor Elliott-Rude and Bianca Sponseller were each awarded $2,500 scholarships for their academic excellence, leadership, citizenship and service provided to others. Elliott-Rude was a band drum major, active in chorus, band, drama, FCA, KEY Club, and participated in track, cross country and basketball. She was selected as student of the month in September 2020. Elliott-Rudewill be attending Grinnell College majoring in biology and environmental science.
Opelika, ALopelikaobserver.com

Opelika, Beauregard Students Receive Scholarships

The Alabama Beta Xi Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa awarded two scholarships to local high school seniors who were invited guests at the May meeting. Pictured L-R Abby Dixon, Opelika High School, and Nancy Weatherman, Scholarship Chairman. Dixon will be attending Southern Union. Not pictured is Raygan Walls, Beauregard High...
Educationlighthousenow.ca

New Trades Centre at LRHS will further opportunities for students

Construction on the new Trades Centre at the Liverpool Regional High School (LRHS) is well underway. LRHS was one of five schools in the province earmarked for a new trades centre building and program in the 2019 provincial school capital program. Built on school grounds, the centre will provide an...
Northampton County, NCrrspin.com

Organization presents two scholarships to area students

Boys 2 Men Inc. awarded $500 scholarships to two area students. Alvin Arrington, founder and CEO of the organization, presented the scholarships to Elijah Edwards of Northampton County High School, and Rodney Sears Jr. of Northwest Halifax High School. Arrington and the scholarship recipients are pictured from left to right.
Verona, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Three VAHS students to receive National Merit Scholarships

Three Verona Area High School seniors have been named National Merit Scholarship winners. Students Nathan Arbogash, Surya Blasiole and Ben Wellnitz are three of 3,100 high school seniors nationwide who received college-based scholarships from the National Merit Scholarship program, a June 2 news release from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation said.