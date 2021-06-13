Check Out The Trailer for New Thriller “The God Comittee”

It’s kind of easy to take note when gangster movies are becoming a trend again since like everything else they’ll start popping out of the woodwork. One good thing about such movies is that there’s plenty of material to work with so that a lot of them don’t get old and tired that quickly. Plus, a lot of people happen to love gangster movies or even movies that have anything to do with organized crime in a peripheral manner. The main premise of the movie is that Gio, played by David Mazouz and Shiloh Fernandez, is set to visit his uncle and extended family, who are all a part of the violence and life that he’s been trying to avoid for most of his life, only after 10 years of doing this on the anniversary of his father’s death, this time is different. This time he starts to realize that his father’s death might not have been what it looked like years ago and that his family might be a little more complicit in his father’s death. It’s the kind of story that has been seen before in a number of different ways, but this movie does appear to have its own direction and its own appeal.