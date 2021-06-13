reveals how Loki is reinventing a classic sci-fi trope

"Until today, all these signs… Maybe this is the point. It's the point to all of this… We would finally have our stand." Apple has unveiled the first official trailer for a thrilling new sci-fi series titled Invasion, that is "inspired" by H.G. Wells' classic novel "War of the Worlds". It's not an adaption, per se, but takes that idea and expands into something completely new and exciting. "Hold on to your humanity." Following multiple storylines across different continents, Invasion takes a global look at how one alien invasion would affect us all. Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna star in this sci-fi drama that will make you question what you would do under extraterrestrial threat. A chilling teaser. The first three episodes will debut in October, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday. Which is a smart strategy for a show like this that will likely have big reveals each new episode. I'm intrigued that they made a new War of the World series without anyone knowing?! This looks damn good so far. Fire it up.