Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Jack in the Box Just Added These 4 Indulgent New Menu Items

By Owen Duff
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ujrT8_0aStayRc00

The Jack in the Box menu is expanding again. The company recently unveiled four new menu items, including a new bacon burger, french fries, and pastry dessert—the latest move in a recent push to increase its premium offerings.

Chief among the new additions is the incredibly indulgent Triple Bacon Cheesy Jack. The new item is a triple-patty burger with three kinds of cheese and three kinds of bacon—a kind of "more is more" take on the chain's previous Bacon Ultimate Cheeseburger. The deluxe sandwich can be upgraded even further to Quad Bacon Cheesy Jack, which takes things up a notch with a fourth patty, a fourth slice of cheese, and more bacon.

Also launching are Jack in the Box's first cheesy fries. Roost Fries feature a layer of Jack in the Box fries piled high with chicken tenders and topped with cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, and a new Roost Sauce. They come in two varieties, Classic and Spicy, the latter of which is garnished with sliced jalapeños and a "spicy mystery sauce."

The third offering builds out the chain's dessert category. New Chocolate Croissant Bites, essentially a breakfast item retooled as a dessert, continue the longtime Jack in the Box strategy of blurring dayparts, encouraging customers to forgo meal schedules and order according to their "craving." These small croissant pieces, stuffed with chocolate and served warm, mark a new brand collaboration with Hershey's.

On a larger scale, Jack in the Box is doubling down on a business strategy that has been paying off in the past two quarters. According to the chain's latest earnings report, Jack in the Box's record earnings in late 2020 and early 2021 have been driven largely by greater engagement from "core customers" in addition to "larger average checks."

In fact, in the most recent quarter, company stores reported a decrease in transaction volume but an increase in average check size. According to CEO Dan Harris, this was largely due to "a shift toward [Jack in the Box's] core premium entrée, combined with an increase in items per order reflecting larger parties."

With these latest additions, Jack in the Box is hoping to capitalize on a growing preference among its customers for premium offerings and for-the-table-style side dishes. They have successfully made their bacon burger bigger, but can they do the same with their sales?

For more, check out:

And don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get the latest restaurant news delivered straight to your inbox.

EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
8K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Fries#Cheese Fries#Bacon Burger#Food Drink#Roost Fries#Roost Sauce#Hershey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

The Biggest Food Secrets Chick-fil-A Doesn't Want You to Know

When it comes to fast food, one of the most popular spots to grab a truly delicious fast-food meal is none other than is Chick-fil-A. Fans of the southern (but now expanding!) chain can't seem to get enough of the waffle fries, lemonade, and savory chicken sandwiches. While we all know that Chick-fil-A's cookies are an actual culinary dream to get in the drive-thru, employees of the restaurant are spilling secrets about what it's like to work there, menu hacks, and general things that the brand might not way you to know.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Popeyes Just Added This New Popular Dessert to the Menu

It's almost summer, and Popeyes is revamping its menu across the board. A few weeks ago the chain launched a new Blackened Chicken Sandwich which takes the breading off the chicken filet and instead infuses the "naked" chicken breast with spices. And now the dessert category is getting an indulgent, non-fried item as well.
Food & Drinkskentlive.news

Vegan diner angry after menu comes with 'insulting' handwritten note

A vegan diner was left feeling angry after finding an "insulting" note written by staff during a visit to a restaurant over the bank holiday weekend. Lisa Cooney had been ordering food with family at Ravelston House in Edinburgh on Sunday, 30 May, when she requested the barman to identify which menu items were suitable for vegans.
Recipesrecipes.net

Sausage Cream Cheese Crescent Rolls Recipe

Pillowy crescent rolls are stuffed with cream cheese and sausage to make this 3-ingredient appetizer that cooks in less than 20 minutes. Heat oven to 375 degrees F. Cook sausage in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat for 4 to 5 minutes until no longer pink; drain. Unroll dough and...
RestaurantsPosted by
Newsweek

You Can Get Paid $25k to Eat Burgers and You'll Get Free Sauces for Life

If you love nothing more than a burger straight from the barbecue, then the perfect position has just come up. Heinz is looking to recruit its first "burger artist" to sample the best burgers across the country. The sauce company will send the successful candidate on four two-night trips and the lucky foodie will also be given $25,000 and free condiments for life.
Retailwellbeingmagazine.com

Popcorn Kitchen’s new range of indulgent flavours

This June, on the eve of exhibition season (Farmshop & Deli…), Popcorn Kitchen will be unveiling their latest most deliciously decadent chapter in their fine snacking journey, an indulgent treat adventure which began back in 2012 with an unflinching commitment to unfussy, unadulterated ‘pure popcorn happiness’ and an instantly recognisable speedy popcorn kettle on wheels logo.
Food & Drinkseatdrinkdeals.com

Wendy’s Free Strawberry Chicken Salad And More Deals!

Wendy’s has a new Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad available for the season, and through June 13, you can get one for free on Grubhub orders of $15 or more! The salad starts with a bed of lettuce and spring mix, then is topped with grilled chicken, strawberries, Applewood smoked bacon, a Tuscan cheese blend, praline almonds, and a sweet and tangy Champagne Vinaigrette dressing.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
Talk 1340

Texas-Fave Whataburger Confirms ‘Secret Menu Items’

Whataburger recently confirmed the availability of secret menu items and the best tactics to order them. As a testament to our deep love for Whataburger in the South, the source of this exciting information is Southern Living, a respected and long-running, almost boujie publication. Their annual cookbooks are a must-buy, and I must confess that I have several, some over 20 years old. Nobody has an Italian Cream Cake recipe as good as Southern Living.
Restaurantsclick orlando

Starbucks facing supply issues, shortages on some menu items

If you like hazelnut syrup in your coffee, you may be disappointed the next time you order your favorite drink at Starbucks. The coffee giant is putting a hold on 25 menu items and ingredients because of supply issues and shortages, according to multiple news outlets, including Business Insider. [TRENDING:...
Restaurantshypebeast.com

Shake Shack Spices up Their Menu With New Buffalo Sauce Items

Shake Shack continues to step up their game in offerings for burger lovers everywhere. The New York-based burger icon is now honoring the American classic spicy Buffalo sauce with new menu items. The Buffalo-themed items are set to roll out in select locations across the nation starting this month. Shake...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Popular Sonic Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best

If you've ever been on a road trip in the United States, you've probably seen more than a few fast food joints on your travels. One place that's pretty popular, though, is Sonic Drive-In, a fast-food restaurant with a seriously dedicated following. Sonic Drive-In is more than just a regular...
Restaurantsiweller.com

McDonald’s delights fans by launching a WEEK of deals from tomorrow

Sumary of McDonald’s delights fans by launching a WEEK of deals from tomorrow:. Other menu favourites are also reduced to just under a pound including a 99p Triple Cheeseburger on Thursday 10th, and a 99p Filet-O-Fish on Friday 11th.. From 99p burgers to 30% off the entire menu, FEMAIL reveals...
Restaurantsmacaronikid.com

New Summer Menu at Z'Tejas Chandler

Grilled corn, cucumbers, watermelon, ribs and fresh seafood – these a some of the culinary delights of summer featured on the new seasonal menu at Z’Tejas. This new menu will be served until September 13 and features:. Agua Chile Shrimp Ceviche – cured shrimp, onion, tomato, cilantro, mango relish, cilantro...