CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Healthy Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies [Vegan]

By Nikki and Zuzana
One Green Planet
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the article3 tablespoons coconut oil plus more for greasing pan. 1 1/2 cups oat flour (see note) 1/2 bar of organic vegan dark chocolate (minimum 80 percent cacao), chopped into chunks. Preheat the oven to 350°F....

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

23 Cozy Soup Recipes That Are Perfect For Weight Loss This Fall

As soon as the weather gets cooler, my friends and I are pretty much always game for sharing a big pot of soup. When we gather to meet during the week, we take turns making different pots of soup that we can share. Turkey chili, minestrone, creamy pumpkin, chicken tortilla—the list goes on. And although we love to drown our soup with all kinds of toppings and dip fresh-baked slices of sourdough bread into our bowls, soup is still a relatively healthy meal to enjoy during the season. In fact, there are numerous soup recipes out there that can even help with your weight loss goals—if that's something you're looking for.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Lemony Lucuma Tea Pops [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

Soak the cashews in hot water for 2-3 hours. Drain the cashews and rinse them well. Add them to a blender with the remaining ingredients and blend on high until as smooth as possible. Add water if necessary – you want the mixture to remain thick. Spoon mixture into popsicle...
FOOD & DRINKS
Gwinnett Daily Post

Pumpkin Bread with Chocolate Chips

Try this recipe for Pumpkin Bread with Chocolate Chips, a sweet treat for fall. (Culinary.net) Fall is about cooler weather, football, sweaters and warm, delicious food. It…
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Dark Chocolate#Vegan#Organic Chocolate#Food Drink
TrendHunter.com

Luxurious Vegan Pastry Chocolates

French chocolate maker Valrhona has released its first 46 percent vegan milk chocolate named 'Amatika.' The luxury chocolate was approved by The Vegetarian Association Of France. Crafted from single-origin cacao sourced from Madagascar, the new chocolate is said to present a rich, and creamy cocoa flavor with notes of grains...
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

Quinoa and Buckwheat Pancakes [Vegan]

1/2 cup quinoa I used a mix of white, red and brown. 1/2 cup buckwheat groats or use buckwheat flour. [external_link_petition]Add the buckwheat and quinoa to your blender and blend until you have a fine flour. Pour into a mixing bowl. To the blender add the milk and banana and...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Pumpkin and Kale Steel-Cut Oatmeal With Sausage [Vegan]

1 tablespoon oil (or just use cooking spray) 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast (optional) 1/4 teaspoon salt (increase to 1/2 tsp if using water instead of broth) 1/2 teaspoon garlic granules (recommended) or garlic powder. 1/2 teaspoon onion granules (recommended) or onion powder. 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme. 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
One Green Planet

Sunflower Seed Cream [Vegan]

Put the sunflower seeds to soak for 4 hours or overnight in the refrigerator. After time, strain the seeds and discard the soaking water. Put the seeds in a chopper or a food processor with the water. Process everything until you get a creamy, lump-free texture. The more chopping the...
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

High Protein Edamame Fried Quinoa Rice [Vegan]

2-3 tablespoons liquid aminos or tamari (you can use soy sauce as well, but the recipe will no longer be gluten-free) 1 tablespoon sesame seeds (optional) In a medium saucepan bring water to a boil. Add quinoa, cover and reduce heat to low. Cook until water is absorbed, around 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Fake Healthy Foods To Avoid At The Grocery Store [Video]

Corylrodriquez on TikTok shares some foods that are marketed as healthy in grocery stores but aren’t actually that good for you. Let’s take a look at what they are!. First on his list are bottled and processed green juices and smoothies. These products are almost always filled with sugar and hidden calories. Not only do you “lose total control over quality and quantity of the ingredients used” but these store-bought drinks may have “artificial sweeteners, fruit juice, large amounts of fat or sweetened dairy products, contributing to higher amounts of sugar, fat and calories”, according to TIME Magazine.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
tasty.co

People Are Sharing The Miracle Ingredients That Instantly Upgrade Their Favorite Recipes Like Mac 'N' Cheese, Chocolate Chip Cookies, Chili, And More

Have you ever tried a dish and thought, "wow, there's something special about this!" There are certain ingredients that are total flavor boosters. So redditor u/Battle4Seattle asked, "What is your one secret (or not-so secret) ingredient that you add to a dish to make it dramatically better?" Here are some of the responses.
RECIPES
Simmer and Boil

How To Air Fry Chocolate Chip Cookies, According to a Professional Baker

It's like Ina Garten once said: "You can be miserable before you have a cookie and you can be miserable after you eat a cookie but you can't be miserable while you are eating a cookie." And this trick for baking the best cookies is perfect for when you're just serving one or two.
RECIPES
italianchoco.com

7-Minute Double Chocolate Dream Cookies

These double chocolate dream cookies are so moist, chocolatey and very delicious! Simple and easy to prepare, you can have them as a snack, sweet treat, or breakfast with a cup of coffee or tea. Just a few minutes to prepare them and exactly 7 minutes to cook – simply perfect! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Hotteok: Korean Pancakes Stuffed With Ground Nuts [Vegan]

In a mixing bowl, combine all-purpose flour, sweet rice flour, sugar, salt, and yeast. Mix well. Add lukewarm milk and oil; mix well. This is a very sticky dough. Cover and set aside for 1 hour. Gently deflate the dough and stir well 3-4 times. Cover and set aside for...
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Nutty Pecan French Toast [Vegan]

8 pieces of whole grain vegan bread, regular or cinnamon raisin (or use gluten-free bread) 3/4 cup non-dairy milk (plain or vanilla) Make the topping by adding the oats, nuts, flax seed and cinnamon to your food processor and pulsing until it looks similar to breadcrumbs. Do not over-blend. Pour into a shallow pan that's large enough to dip your bread slices in.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Pumpkin Puree Sage Risotto [Vegan, Gluten-Free]

1/2 pound rice for risotto (St. Andrea, Arborio...) Cut the pumpkin into slices, peel it and remove seeds. Cut the flesh into even cubes. Set aside a cup of pumpkin cubes for later, and add the rest of the pumpkin to a pot with simmering salter water. Cook until the pumpkin is fork tender, about 10 minutes. Once the pumpkin is soft and cooked through, drain the water and using a stick blender or food processor, puree the pumpkin until smooth.
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Vegan Chocolate Cupcakes

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Tender vegan chocolate cupcakes are given lift and moisture from aquafaba and coconut oil. The lush chocolate frosting is more creamy and chocolatey than you can imagine. Adapted from America’s Test Kitchen | Vegan for Everybody | America’s Test...
FOOD & DRINKS
One Green Planet

Chatpata Aloo Salad [Vegan]

In a pan, dry-roast the red chiles, sesame seeds, and coriander seeds over medium heat for 5 minutes or until they become fragrant and change color. Take the pan off the heat and allow the masala to cool completely. Transfer the masala to a blender and coarsely grind. Set the...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy