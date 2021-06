Are you guys ready for the upcoming match of English T20 Blast 2021 of this season? In the 24th match of this season, the enthusiasts will see the blast between the two flaming teams. This super match is going to play on Monday, 14th June 2021 at 11:00 PM (IST) and the venue of this match is decided at The Kennington Oval, London. Both the teams are ready to start the match and looking forward to ending the game on a winning note. The teams that are battling are Surrey (SUR) and Glamorgan (GLA). They are playing for the first time in this season and this match will surely be a fiery contest to watch.