Best result: Winners (1964, 2008, 2012) Spain qualified for Euro 2020 with relative ease, going the entire qualifying campaign unbeaten and scoring 31 goals with only 5 conceded. La Roja (The Red One) aren’t made up of such players as previous European Championship sides of 2008 and 2012 in particular, but they will certainly be quietly fancying their chances. Spain are on the back of two round of 16 exits at the last two international tournaments, and Luis Enrique and his men will want to go much further this summer.