POTUS

Biden reaffirms support for Olympics during meeting with Japan's prime minister

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
© Getty Images

President Biden on Saturday reaffirmed his support for the Olympics, set to begin next month in Tokyo, calling for the Games to move forward with necessary public health measures in place as Japan continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

“President Biden affirmed his support for the Tokyo Olympic Games moving forward with all public health measures necessary to protect athletes, staff and spectators,” according to a White House readout of Biden’s conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide Suga.

“President Biden expressed pride in the U.S. athletes who have trained for the Tokyo Games and will be competing in the best traditions of the Olympic spirit,” the readout added.

Biden and Suga spoke in England, where the two leaders were stationed for a Group of Seven (G-7) summit.

The Games are scheduled to start on July 23, after they were postponed last year due to the pandemic.

The event, however, is facing resistance from a number of Japanese companies and medical workers, after the country saw a spike in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks.

A group of doctors last month penned a letter to Suga warning that hospitals in Tokyo were overwhelmed as the number of cases in the country grew.

Also last month, Suga extended the nation’s state of emergency through June 20 in response to the country's high case level and hospital capacity.

Related
AsiaPosted by
Teen Vogue

2021 Tokyo Olympics Prompt Protest, Online Activism in Japan

“Yo, as somebody from Japan, f*ck the 2020 Olympics!” musician Kazuo says emphatically in a recent TikTok, referring to the upcoming Tokyo Summer Games. (The Games are still called “Tokyo 2020” even though they are taking place in 2021.) “We should cancel the Olympics. Not like cancel culture ‘cancel,’ like it just shouldn’t happen.” The Black Japanese rapper goes on to detail key reasons why this is the case: Tokyo has been in a state of emergency because of COVID, a marginal percent of Japan’s population is vaccinated, and most foreigners still aren’t allowed to visit.
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Tokyo Olympics chief: Spectator ban still possible

The president of the Tokyo Olympics Organizing Committee said Tuesday it is still possible for spectators to be banned from the games as Japan struggles to keep down coronavirus infections. "We may potentially bring down the number of spectators, a cap on the spectators or ... no spectators," Seiko Hashimoto...
SportsBoston Globe

Japan’s Olympic responsibility

This summer’s Olympics in Tokyo could be an uplifting global event, a showcase of human achievement amid the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic. It could also be a super-spreader event: either of the disease itself, or of the dangerous and premature notion that the pandemic is over. The International Olympics...
SportsInternational Business Times

Support Rising In Japan For Tokyo Olympics This Summer: Poll

Around a third of Japanese now back holding the Olympics, up from just 14 percent last month, a new poll showed Monday, though a majority still prefer cancellation or postponement because of the pandemic. The poll reinforces other recent surveys that suggest opposition to Tokyo 2020 is softening slightly, just...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Sweden's prime minister loses no-confidence vote

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven was ousted from government on Monday after losing a no-confidence vote in parliament, CNN reports. Why it matters: This makes Löfven the first Swedish prime minister to be removed from his position by opposition lawmakers. He now has one week to either call for snap elections or resign to allow cross-party negotiations on a new majoirty, per CNN.
AsiaTime Out Global

Japan considers placing Tokyo under quasi-emergency during the Olympics

Since April 25, Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto, and Hyogo have been under a Covid-19 state of emergency. The measures, which were originally supposed to be lifted on May 11, have been extended twice. and the emergency expanded to include Aichi, Fukuoka, Hokkaido, Okayama, Hiroshima and Okinawa. The state of emergency is...
HealthPosted by
TheConversationAU

Under pressure on the Olympics, Japan's prime minister is saying little and hoping for a political lifesaver

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is probably a little relieved the G7 Summit came when it did. Before departing for the UK at the end of last week, Suga had been subjected to three days of intense scrutiny in the Diet, Japan’s parliament, over the Tokyo Olympics and the country’s slow rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. When an opposition lawmaker pointed out that Suga was being singled out for criticism over the Olympics instead of Tokyo’s governor, the prime minister replied, I’m very glad you said what I want to say. […] I am not trying to run away from [responsibilities], but...
PoliticsMetro International

Japan’s Cabinet to face no-confidence motion from opposition parties: Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s Cabinet will face a no-confidence motion from opposition parties over its refusal to extend the current parliamentary session, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday, though it is very unlikely to succeed. The opposition parties plan to submit the motion on Tuesday,...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

G7 nations say they support Japan 2020 Olympics

The Group of Seven wealthy nations said they supported the holding of the Tokyo Olympics this year, a communique issued on Sunday after a leaders' summit in Cornwall. "We reiterate our support for the holding of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe and secure manner as a symbol of global unity in overcoming COVID-19," the communique said.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden welcomes new Israeli government, reaffirms security support

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said the United States remained committed to Israel’s security and would work with its new government after Israel’s parliament ended Benjamin Netanyahu’s 12-year run as prime minister on Sunday. In a statement that made no mention of Netanyahu, Biden welcomed the new government coalition...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Netanyahu uses last speech as prime minister to attack Biden on Iran

Hours before a vote to oust him, outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused President Biden of endangering Israel's security by taking a soft line on Iran, and claimed the man who is about to replace him, Naftali Bennett, would be too weak to stand up to Washington. Why it...