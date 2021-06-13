Cookie 6.5.1

Ok, guys, I need a little vent session. Let’s talk about Instagram for a quick moment and then I promise, I’ll get back to the cookie content you came for. As you may know from my last little life update, we are currently in the process of moving from sunny Central Florida to Minneapolis (!!!) and there are a whole plethora of things (selling a house, packing a house, getting client work done, finding an apartment from across the country, hiring movers, loading a pod, driving across the country, etc, etc, etc) that have taken my attention for the last few weeks. I’ve taken a couple weeks off from sharing new recipes and allowed the blog to take a backseat for a bit while life settles in. So the last thing I needed during this move was for Instagram to rear it’s ugly head and throw a wrench into my plans. A couple weeks ago, my Instagram account was hacked and some little bot decided to post a RayBan advertisement on my page. I deleted the post, changed my password, and went on with my life. Then, a few weeks later, I woke up and checked Instagram (which I’ve finally learned is not a healthy thing to do first thing in the morning), only to find out that my account has been ‘temporarily locked’ as a precaution. I’ve gone through the security steps given in which I was supposed to receive a security code to verify my identity maybe a dozen times and have never received a code. I’ve tried to send a report (which is basically impossible when you are locked out of the app), and I even tried calling for support. Nothing. Nada. So I spent the last two weeks on a forced IG break.