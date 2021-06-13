Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Pikka – Color Picker 2.2.0

macbed.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePikka is a easy to use color picker for developers and designers. Fixed crash while picking a color for some user. Now you can type in RGB/HSB/HSL values instead of using sliders (in color edtior) Compatibility. OS X 10.11 or later, 64-bit processor. Screenshots.

www.macbed.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color Picker#Rgb#Hsb#Hsl#Pikka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
Related
Video Gamesplanetminecraft.com

COLOR SPLASH 💦

COLOR SPLASH 💦 is a GUI/ UI texture pack for Minecraft. You can use it with the Minecraft Java edition. Download the .zip pack and get a new GUI/ UI for Minecraft.
Cell Phonesmacbed.com

Color Wheel 6.1

Digital, abstract, classic – all types of color wheels in one app!. A set of tools for painters and designers includes:. Digital Color Wheel – our unique graphic design tool. Classic Color Wheel – a classic, versatile version of the color wheel. Abstract Color Wheel – a specialized color choice...
Video Gamesitch.io

Asset Forge 2.2.0 now available!

A new update for Asset Forge has been released, this version adds color map exporting, new blocks and a couple of improvements/fixes. Before asking for support please be sure to read the documentation and especially the troubleshooting section. Thanks! Here's the full changelog. Changelog:. Additions. Added color map (UV mapping)...
Computerssoftpedia.com

MaxTo 2.2.0

If you are the type of user who usually works with more than four or five opened app windows simultaneously, then you surely know that a cluttered desktop is one of the first enemies of your productivity. With a potential solution to this problem comes MaxTo, an interesting piece of...
Mathematicstowardsdatascience.com

Graph Coloring with networkx

The solution to the graph coloring problem is conceptually easy but powerful in its application. This tutorial shows you how you can use your python skills to solve it. Let’s start with a possible real life challenge and I want to convince you that network theory and the mathematical tools that were developed within this field can solve this for you.
Computersarxiv.org

Normalized Avatar Synthesis Using StyleGAN and Perceptual Refinement

Huiwen Luo, Koki Nagano, Han-Wei Kung, Mclean Goldwhite, Qingguo Xu, Zejian Wang, Lingyu Wei, Liwen Hu, Hao Li. We introduce a highly robust GAN-based framework for digitizing a normalized 3D avatar of a person from a single unconstrained photo. While the input image can be of a smiling person or taken in extreme lighting conditions, our method can reliably produce a high-quality textured model of a person's face in neutral expression and skin textures under diffuse lighting condition. Cutting-edge 3D face reconstruction methods use non-linear morphable face models combined with GAN-based decoders to capture the likeness and details of a person but fail to produce neutral head models with unshaded albedo textures which is critical for creating relightable and animation-friendly avatars for integration in virtual environments. The key challenges for existing methods to work is the lack of training and ground truth data containing normalized 3D faces. We propose a two-stage approach to address this problem. First, we adopt a highly robust normalized 3D face generator by embedding a non-linear morphable face model into a StyleGAN2 network. This allows us to generate detailed but normalized facial assets. This inference is then followed by a perceptual refinement step that uses the generated assets as regularization to cope with the limited available training samples of normalized faces. We further introduce a Normalized Face Dataset, which consists of a combination photogrammetry scans, carefully selected photographs, and generated fake people with neutral expressions in diffuse lighting conditions. While our prepared dataset contains two orders of magnitude less subjects than cutting edge GAN-based 3D facial reconstruction methods, we show that it is possible to produce high-quality normalized face models for very challenging unconstrained input images, and demonstrate superior performance to the current state-of-the-art.
ComputersPhoto & Video Tuts+

Color Theory

How to Color Correct Raw Video in Premiere Pro (Beginners Guide) Learn how to make color corrections to your raw video footage using Adobe Premiere Pro in this tutorial lesson. Weekly email summary. Subscribe below and we’ll send you a weekly email summary of all new 3D & Motion Graphics...
Computerslinuxlinks.com

Linux for Starters: Your Guide to Linux – Navigating the Desktop – Part 6

This is a series that offers a gentle introduction to Linux for newcomers. In this article, we’ll guide you around the Ubuntu desktop. Ubuntu uses GNOME, a free and open-source desktop environment. There’s lots of other desktops available, but we recommend you explore GNOME before experimenting with other desktops. While...
Softwarejosefsipek.net

Explicit, Automatic, Magical, and Manual

On several ocassions, I expressed opinions about what I consider good and bad ideas as far as sysadmin-friendly interfaces are concerned. Recently, I had a reason to try to organize those thoughts a bit more, and so I decided to write them down in this post. You may have heard...
Video GamesHEXUS.net

Colorful launches iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan hybrid GPU

Chinese graphics card maker Colorful has launched a limited edition top-of-the-range model mixing the twin attractions of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 GPU with both direct (triple fan shroud) and liquid cooling (pump plus 240mm radiator). The new Colorful iGame GeForce RTX 3090 Kudan is being launched as a limited edition product of 100 units with an MSRP of US$4,999.
ComputersInVision Blog

A guide to design tokens

Imagine auditing your company’s website, Android app, and iOS app and learning that your “Read more” buttons use seven different shades of your brand’s primary color, varying widths, heights, and border radii across these platforms. These changes could take days or weeks to propagate as you sift through each application, find every variant of a single button, and have development correct each of them, one-by-one.
Computersishadeed.com

Custom Scrollbars In CSS

Custom scrollbars are getting more popular nowadays, and I’m very keen to dig into them. There are different reasons why to customize a scrollbar. For example, the default scrollbar can make an app UI look inconsistent across multiple operating systems, and here we can get the benefit of having a unified style.
Coding & Programminglinuxhint.com

Python Sleep Function Usage

Python sleep () is used to delay the specific processes by adding a sleep function in the source code. The time provided in seconds allows a delay in the process. In this article, we will perform many examples to enhance your knowledge of the sleep method in Python. We have used the Spyder tool for the execution of code.
Softwarecybersecdn.com

Overview: Custom Questionnaire Builder by UpGuard

Digital transformation is creating unpredictable mutations across the attack surface. As a result, some third-party risks have outgrown the discovery mechanisms offered by the hundreds of standard security frameworks currently available. To cater to these growing use cases, UpGuard has introduced custom questionnaires to its industry-leading third-party risk management platform.
ComputersHEXUS.net

Windows 11 benchmarked with Intel hybrid processors

Windows 11 is a cat that is almost fully out of Microsoft's bag, all bar the tip of its tail, perhaps. Initial impressions might have been a bit of a letdown for some, but one must remember that Microsoft will surely have some interesting background details to share about the OS, and some of that info might be about important changes under the hood / bonnet.
Computersmacbed.com

PCDJ DEX 3.16.0.1

PCDJ DEX 3 is professional DJ Software for Mac and Windows that allows you to seamlessly mix music, music videos, and host karaoke shows. DEX 3 gives you full control over your media, allowing for more creative freedom while mixing than ever before. With our beat-grid-based automatic beat mixing it’s easy to blend tracks, allowing you to focus on the other aspects of your mix.
Computershow2shout.com

Install Vivaldi Browser for Linux Distros

One of the nice firefox and Google chrome alternative for Linux is Vivaldi Browser. Lightspeed, integrated email client, multiple layout choices are some popular features of it. Here we will learn how to install the Vivaldi browser on Linux distros such as Debian, Ubuntu, Pop!OS, Linux Mint, RedHat, CentOS, AlmaLinux, Elementary OS, and more…
Coding & Programmingordinarycoders.com

7 TailwindCSS Buttons

Here are 7 examples of basic Tailwind CSS buttons. These buttons examples were added to a React Tailwind project, but the Tailwind class attribute values work with HTML as well. TailwindCSS section of Top 3 CSS Frameworks for Front-end Development if you are new to Tailwind. TailwindCSS Buttons. Tailwind CSS...