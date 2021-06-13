RadarScope 4.2

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleRadarScope is a specialized display utility for weather enthusiasts and meteorologists that allows you to view NEXRAD Level 3 radar data and severe weather warnings. It can display the latest reflectivity, velocity, and other radar products from any NEXRAD radar site in the United States, Guam, or Puerto Rico. These aren’t smoothed PNG or GIF images, this is real Level 3 radar data rendered in its original radial format for a high level of detail. Whether you are scanning reflectivity for a mesocyclone’s tell-tale hook echo, trying to pinpoint the landfall of a hurricane’s eye wall, or looking for small features like velocity couplets in the storm-relative radial-velocity product, RadarScope gives you the power to view true radial NEXRAD weather radar on your Mac.

Prizmo Pro 4.2

Prizmo 4 is a scanning application with optical character recognition (OCR) in over 40 languages with powerful editing capability, text-to-speech, and iCloud support. No matter what capture device is at hand, Prizmo is the key for scanning and performing OCR. It works with pictures taken with your iPhone, iPad, or digital camera; with documents coming from connected or Wi-Fi scanners; even with screenshots! It will help you easily scan any documents (invoices, receipts, boards, giant advertisements…) of any sizes (US Letter, US Legal, A4, and custom)…
Global User And Entity Behavior Analytics Market To Reach $4.2 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "User and Entity Behavior Analytics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Lunar samples record an impact 4.2 billion years ago that may have formed the Serenitatis Basin

Communications Earth & Environment volume 2, Article number: 120 (2021) Cite this article. Impact cratering on the Moon and the derived size-frequency distribution functions of lunar impact craters are used to determine the ages of unsampled planetary surfaces across the Solar System. Radiometric dating of lunar samples provides an absolute age baseline, however, crater-chronology functions for the Moon remain poorly constrained for ages beyond 3.9 billion years. Here we present U–Pb geochronology of phosphate minerals within shocked lunar norites of a boulder from the Apollo 17 Station 8. These minerals record an older impact event around 4.2 billion years ago, and a younger disturbance at around 0.5 billion years ago. Based on nanoscale observations using atom probe tomography, lunar cratering records, and impact simulations, we ascribe the older event to the formation of the large Serenitatis Basin and the younger possibly to that of the Dawes crater. This suggests the Serenitatis Basin formed unrelated to or in the early stages of a protracted Late Heavy Bombardment.
ICON Trading Up 4.2% This Week (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. ICON has a market capitalization of $648.32 million and approximately $50.96 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00002543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Exercise 4.2 Stress Test

I am running two node cluster on my MacMini which has 64GB RAM. For each node I have allocated 16GB and I tried allocating more memory. But so far I have not been able to hit the memory limit. What should I do? reallocate lower memory for VMs or keep tweaking parameters that I pass to hog.yaml?
paperd.ink 4.2-inch ESP32-based e-Paper display ships with a 3D printed enclosure (Crowdfunding)

We’ve covered a fair amount of connected e-Paper/e-Ink displays based on ESP32 WiFi & Bluetooth SOC including several Inkplate displays, with the latest Inkplate 6Plus model including a touchscreen, TTGO T5 displays with small sizes, or even the fully enclosed M5Paper ESP32 IoT development kit with a 4.7-inch touchscreen e-Paper display. There’s also Watchy ESP32 smartwatch with a 1.54-inch display if you really need something small.
Adobe Photoshop 2021 v22.4.2 + Neural Filters

Adobe Photoshop 2021, the industry standard for digital image processing and editing, delivers a comprehensive package of professional retouching tools, and is packed with powerful editing features designed to inspire. If you can think it, you can make it with Photoshop, the world’s best imaging and graphic design software. Create...
All the rules of tourism

With the collapse of the new Contagion Can you travel abroad and if so, what are the rules? And what happens to tourists coming to Italy? Meanwhile, for those planning a vacation outside the Alps, it’s worth giving a basic tip: invest a few minutes to connect to the State Department website (www.viaggiaresicuri.it) which indicates exactly what is required for which country you want to visit. Here, however, you can read a small guide with many country-specific details: https://www.touringclub.it/viaggiare/coronavirus-e-viaggi-dove-non-possono-andare-gli-italiani.
Delta (DAL) to Start Flying to South Africa Again From August

DAL - Free Report) will resume its non-stop flights to South Africa shortly, after more than a yearlong coronavirus-induced hiatus. In a bid to restart flying to the country, this Atlanta, GA-based carrier will resume services (thrice a week) between Atlanta and Johannesburg on Aug 1. Delta will ply Airbus...
Southeast Louisiana refineries operating normally after first Gulf storm

HOUSTON, June 21 (Reuters) - Refineries in southeastern. Louisiana were operating normally on Monday following the. passage of Tropical Storm Claudette, the first tropical cyclone. in the Gulf of Mexico since the start of the 2021 Atlantic. hurricane season on June 1. The largest refinery in the area, Exxon Mobil...
Vietnam Airlines Secures Transport Canada Approval

Vietnam Airlines has been granted permission to operate flights to Canada, paving the way for the flag-carrier’s first services to the North American country. The decision by Transport Canada to award a Foreign Air Operator Certificate allows the airline to carry passengers and cargo to any point in... Subscription Required.
GSA Establishes $2.1B MAS BPA for NOAA’s IT Mission Needs

The General Services Administration (GSA) has set up a 10-year, $2.1 billion multiple-award schedule (MAS) blanket purchase agreement (BPA) for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) IT mission needs. The NOAA Mission IT Services (NMITS) Multiple Award BPA will allow the agency to acquire IT tools from small businesses...
A Rare, Cancer-Like Parasite Is Emerging in North America

A cancer-like parasitic disease caused by certain tapeworms has squirmed its way into North America, researchers in Canada warn. Their recent review shows that cases of the still very rare disease have started to rise in the province of Alberta and elsewhere over the past few years, in both humans and animals. They also present evidence that these parasites were likely brought over by dogs from Europe and have now definitely made a new home here.
Russian Navy Warships Come Within Two Dozen Miles of Hawaii

Russian navy vessels closed in on the coast of Hawaii in a provocative move by Moscow during its largest military exercises in the region since the end of the Cold War. Although the Russian ships did not enter U.S. territorial waters, Navy Captain Mike Kafka, spokesperson for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said they had got within "approximately 20 to 30 nautical miles (23 to 34 statute miles) off the coast of Hawaii."
It's 118 degrees in the Arctic, which sure seems bad

A heat wave is sweeping across the southwestern United States at the moment, but it's not the only place on the planet feeling some extremely hot temperatures. According to satellite images taken by the European Union, it appears that surface temperatures have reached 118 degrees in Siberia. Yes, that Siberia.
China’s Nightmare Has Arrived: An Aircraft Carrier Armed with F-35 Fighters in the Pacific

Last week, U.S. Navy units assigned to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1 began operations in the Hawaiian Island Operating Area and integrated with U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard units. In addition to the USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), the strike group includes Carrier Air Wing 2 (CVW 2), Destroyer Squadron 1 including the guided-missile destroyers USS O’Kane (DDG 77), USS Howard (DDG 83), USS Chafee (DDG 90), USS Dewey (DDG 105) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112).