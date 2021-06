If you are an Android user, you must have seen APK files at some point. Have you ever thought about what it is? And why don’t we see it too often? Let me explain it to you. APK stands for ‘Android Package Kit.’ An APK file is an app specifically designed for the Android operating system. There a few apps that come pre-installed on Android devices, while you need to download other apps from Google Play. The applications downloaded via Google Play are automatically installed on your device, while those apps that are downloaded from any other sources will have to be installed manually.