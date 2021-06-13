Cancel
MLB

Marlins aim to complete sweep of sputtering Braves

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 9 days ago

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly was asked about the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, and his answer likely was representative of what many baseball analysts are feeling. "You know they're going to keep coming," Mattingly said of the Braves. "When they break out, they break out big." That breakout did not...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com
Drew Smyly
Don Mattingly
#Colorado Rockies#The Atlanta Braves#The National League East#Era
MLBsanjosesun.com

On a day of firsts, Marlins top Braves

Zach Thompson earned his first major league win and Lewin Diaz slugged his first big-league home run as the Miami Marlins defeated the visiting Atlanta Braves 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Thompson (1-1), a 27-year-old rookie in his second career appearance, tossed five scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and no...
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#2955Atlanta Braves#2956Miami Marlins

The Braves enter the series four games back in the division race with a 29-31 overall record after a disappointing series loss on the road against the Philadelphia Phillies. Meanwhile, the Marlins are trying to battle their way out of the bottom of the NL East standings after dropping seven of their last 10 contests. Miami has won just 27 of its first 62 games but the Marlins own a winning 14-13 record in 27 games at Marlins Park.
MLBTalking Chop

June 13: Braves vs Marlins

The Atlanta Braves will try to snap a four-game losing streak and avoid a sweep when they wrap up a three-game series against the Miami Marlins Sunday afternoon. Atlanta dropped the opener Friday 4-3 and fell again Saturday 4-2. Drew Smyly will be on the mound for the Braves while the Marlins will go with right-hander Pablo Lopez.
MLBtribuneledgernews.com

Braves face Marlins hoping to shake off walk-off losses

It's been a painful 48 hours for the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta, which has lost two straight games in walk-off fashion on Wednesday and Thursday, will look to turn things around when they visit the Miami Marlins on Friday night to start a three-contest series. The reigning three-time champions of the...
MLBbettingpros.com

Slumping Braves look to turn things around against the Marlins

The Atlanta Braves have lost three straight games, including last night's 4-3 series-opening loss to the Miami Marlins. The two teams square off again this afternoon. Despite their poor play of late, the Braves are -130 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Atlanta is 5-8 in their last 13 games, and face a Marlins team that has won three of its last four. The Braves' Max Fried (3-3, 4.63 ERA) has been their best pitcher of late, posting a 2.41 ERA in his last six starts since returning from the IL. Miami has lost each of its last four games against a left-handed starter. The Marlins have yet to announce their starting pitching plans.
MLBMorganton News Herald

Another 1-run loss for Braves: Alcantara and Marlins win 4-3

MIAMI — The Miami Marlins won by one for a change, and the Atlanta Braves again came up just a little bit short. Yimi García worked around a leadoff single and a two-out walk in the ninth inning to seal the Marlins’ 4-3 win Friday. They improved to 5-12 in one-run games, while Atlanta has lost three consecutive games by a run each.
MLBtucsonpost.com

Marlins aim to continue success against slumping Braves

Atlanta Braves left-hander Max Fried, who has posted a 2.41 ERA in six starts since returning from the injured list, will get the start against the host Miami Marlins on Saturday. The Marlins, who have won three of their past four games, have yet to announce their starting pitcher for...
MLBchatsports.com

Braves take 4-game losing streak into matchup with Marlins

Atlanta Braves (29-33, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (29-35, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (2-3, 5.82 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (2-3, 2.76 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -134, Braves +116; over/under is 7 1/2...
MLBdarnews.com

Riley homers, Smyly wins on birthday, Braves top Marlins 6-4

MIAMI (AP) -- For his 32nd birthday, Drew Smyly got the following: an early lead, a big day from Austin Riley and some nifty defense from Ehire Adrianza. And the Atlanta Braves held on for a needed win. Riley homered and drove in three runs, Smyly allowed two runs over...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sandy Alcantara pitches Marlins past Braves

Sandy Alcantara pitched six strong innings and Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a go-ahead two-run single, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday. Alcantara (4-5) struck out six and allowed five hits, two walks and two runs while winning his second straight start.
MLBFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

Lopez’s sloppy first inning hobbles Marlins as Riley, Braves avoid sweep

For his 32nd birthday, Drew Smyly got the following: an early lead, a big day from Austin Riley and some nifty defense from Ehire Adrianza. And the Atlanta Braves held on for a needed win. Riley homered and drove in three runs, Smyly allowed two runs over five innings and...
MLBfishstripes.com

15-year Marliniversary: Error caps comeback as Marlins down Braves in extras

Over the years, late-game mistakes have played a part in deciding walk-off wins between the Florida/Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves. In 1993, the Braves beat the Marlins on a walk-off balk by Matt Turner. Seven years later, John Rocker returned the favor by dropping the ball while on the mound in a 3-2 victory for the Marlins.
MLBMarietta Daily Journal

Riley, Braves snap skid with win over Marlins

Austin Riley homered and drove in three runs as the Atlanta Braves snapped a four-game losing streak, defeating the host Miami Marlins, 6-4, on Sunday afternoon. Riley went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, one walk and one hit-by-pitch. However, Atlanta’s victory was marred by a pectoral injury suffered by Braves...
MLBMiami Herald

Pablo Lopez struggles against Braves as Marlins close strong homestand with loss

Atlanta Braves batter after Atlanta Braves batter came to the plate in the first inning, nine in total, before Pablo Lopez could retire the side. Lopez threw 39 pitches in the frame and gave up three runs to put the Miami Marlins in a bind. Even with a couple rally attempts, the Marlins wouldn’t recover in a 6-4 loss to the Braves at loanDepot park to close out a six-game homestand.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/21

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBchatsports.com

Marlins Drop Braves 4-3 In Series Opener

When the Atlanta Braves walked off the field for the 61st time in 2020, it was euphoric. Freddie Freeman had just delivered a walk-off single in game one of the wild card round against the Cincinnati Reds, putting the Braves within a win of their first playoff series victory in 19 years. It was euphoric, the kind of thing that makes you fall in love with baseball all over again.
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

5 takeaways from Braves’ win over Marlins

Before Sunday, the Braves had lost their past four games by a total of five runs, including two walk-off losses in Philadelphia. So, yes, the hard-fought 6-4 win over the Marlins was much-needed. “Stuff is going to turn our way,” third baseman Austin Riley said. “Dansby (Swanson) and I talk...
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
FanSided

Horrifying details emerge from Marcell Ozuna arrest; What are Braves next steps?

Marcell Ozuna arrest details have been released by the Sandy Springs Police Department. Trigger Warning: This story includes graphic descriptions of domestic violence. Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was arrested on Saturday and charged with felony assault. Sandy Springs police allege that Ozuna choked his wife and threw her against a wall, a report that comes from police who said they witnessed the incident.
MLBbettingpros.com

Cardinals look to finish three-game sweep of the Marlins

After winning two straight low-scoring games to start their three-game home series against the Miami Marlins, the St. Louis Cardinals go for the home sweep today. Oddsmakers do not like St. Louis's chances at a sweep, as the Marlins are -115 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Miami is a road favorite for just the seventh time this year, and they are 2-4 in that spot so far. Conversely, the Cardinals are 5-5 as home underdogs. St. Louis is a home 'dog today because of the inconsistency of starting pitcher Johan Oviedo (0-2, 5.72 ERA). Oviedo has failed to complete five innings in five of his six starts, and has pitched to a 6.85 ERA as a starter. Miami counters with Sandy Alcantara (4-5, 3.39 ERA), who has a 2.38 ERA in his last five starts. The Cardinals are 5-0 head-to-head against the Marlins, and Miami is 1-10 in their last 11 road games overall.