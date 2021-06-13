Marlins aim to complete sweep of sputtering Braves

The Atlanta Braves have lost three straight games, including last night's 4-3 series-opening loss to the Miami Marlins. The two teams square off again this afternoon. Despite their poor play of late, the Braves are -130 moneyline road favorites, per BettingPros consensus odds. Atlanta is 5-8 in their last 13 games, and face a Marlins team that has won three of its last four. The Braves' Max Fried (3-3, 4.63 ERA) has been their best pitcher of late, posting a 2.41 ERA in his last six starts since returning from the IL. Miami has lost each of its last four games against a left-handed starter. The Marlins have yet to announce their starting pitching plans.