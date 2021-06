Carli Lloyd scored 24 seconds into the game and the US women’s national team went on to defeat Jamaica 4-0 on Sunday night in the Summer Series. The US women are undefeated in 41 straight matches, the third-longest streak in team history. The team are undefeated in 55 games on American soil. Lloyd’s goal was the fastest for the Americans since Alex Morgan scored after 12 seconds against Costa Rica in 2016. Lloyd also became the oldest woman at 38 years, 332 days to score a goal for the national team. It was Lloyd’s 303rd appearance with the team.