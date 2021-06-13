This city calls itself the ‘best small town in Alabama’
With a population of nearly 6,100, Jackson is technically defined as a city, but the folks who live and work here will quickly tell you otherwise. “We call ourselves the best small town in the state of Alabama,” said Katie Soderquist, executive director of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce. “Everybody knows your name, your kids, where you live – no matter where you go, there’s always somebody watching out for you that can help.”yellowhammernews.com