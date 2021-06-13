Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

This city calls itself the ‘best small town in Alabama’

By Dennis Washington
Yellowhammer News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a population of nearly 6,100, Jackson is technically defined as a city, but the folks who live and work here will quickly tell you otherwise. “We call ourselves the best small town in the state of Alabama,” said Katie Soderquist, executive director of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce. “Everybody knows your name, your kids, where you live – no matter where you go, there’s always somebody watching out for you that can help.”

yellowhammernews.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Sylacauga, AL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Legislature#Alabama Power#Pca#Canfor#Canadian#Ispice Foods#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

The latest on the NYC mayoral primary election

When we expect to see NYC primary election winners (it's not tonight) For the first time, New York City will be using a ranked-choice voting system for some races. This means it will likely take weeks to have full results of the election. Here's a quick breakdown of when we...
POTUSNBC News

White House to concede it's likely to miss original July 4 vaccination target

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration planned to concede Tuesday that it will likely fall short of President Joe Biden’s goal of partially vaccinating 70 percent of American adults by Independence Day, but insist it has “succeeded beyond our highest expectations” in returning the nation to a pre-pandemic normal. Jeffrey Zients,...
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.
ChinaPosted by
CBS News

Australia rejects U.N. warning to list Great Barrier Reef as "in danger"

The United Nations says the Great Barrier Reef has suffered such extensive damage that it should be listed as "in danger." The warning prompted an immediate rejection from the Australian government. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) committee warned Tuesday that "urgent" action is needed to combat...