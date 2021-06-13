Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Psychedelics: The next big thing for mental health treatment

By Caroline Chettri
gentside.co.uk
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in the 50s, scandalous letters written by the founder of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), Bill Wilson, revealed that he was experimenting with a hallucinogenic substance called LSD to help him with depression. The revelation shook the community—how could a recovering alcoholic risk getting addicted to yet another drug?. Wilson quit...

www.gentside.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Psychedelic Drugs#Psychedelic Therapy#Psychedelics#Psychedelic Experience#Aa#Lsd#High Times#American#Stang Co#Delic Corp#Psilocybin#Johns Hopkins
Related
Mental HealthNY Daily News

A moonshot on mental health care

Ever since COVID-19 stormed our shores more than a year ago, it’s all been one big numbers game. Even Americans who aren’t physicians could, if prompted, tell you the latest infection rates in their state, and we all shuddered as we watched the number of dead continue to rise. But now that the pandemic seems to be somewhat at bay, and with more and more Americans getting vaccinated, I’d like to present a new grim number, one we’ll have to grapple with for years: 38.
Mental HealthEverydayHealth.com

Mental Health: Elevating Voices to Fight Stigma and Build Trust

It’s never been clearer that prioritizing our mental health is a must, but for many Black Americans, social and structural systemic factors have been barriers to getting mental health care. Our #BlackHealthFacts examines these issues to raise awareness and help influence change. The COVID-19 pandemic, racial unrest, and police brutality...
Mental Healththebody.com

A Mental Illness Diagnosis Changed My Life for the Better

** Please be advised, this article discusses suicide and suicidal ideation, which some readers may find triggering. If you or someone you care about is having thoughts of suicide or self-harm, call the free, 24-hour U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You never know how far you can...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

How COVID-19 Changed Our Views on Mental Health

Providers and patients seeking mental healthcare successfully switched to teletherapy during COVID-19, despite little (or no) experience with it. Additionally, the pandemic has helped many people adapt and foster more care for their internal environments. Mass amounts of people fled into the wild outdoors in hopes of clearing their heads...
Mental HealthPosted by
Womanly Live

5 Reasons To Learn Mental Health First Aid

Mental illness is common. Nearly one in five adults in the US are currently experiencing some form of mental illness. Therefore with statistics like this and the lack of know-how to assist, there is s silver lining on hand. An educational program called Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) is bridging...
Mental HealthMedical News Today

Signs of bipolar disorder in women and treatment options

Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that involves significant changes in mood and other symptoms. Some characteristics of the condition and its impact can be different for females, compared with males. Bipolar disorder can start at any age, and it develops in males and females at equal rates. However,...
Oregon Statenorthcoastcitizen.com

Merkley, Wyden announce over $39 Million in Federal Funds to boost Substance Abuse Treatment and Prevention, Mental Health Services in Oregon

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced recently that $39.3 million in American Rescue Plan funding is headed to Oregon to support substance abuse treatment and prevention programming, and to strengthen mental health services for Oregonians. The coronavirus crisis has presented mental health challenges in every community in...
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota adolescent mental health treatment facility closes abruptly

Cambia Hills of East Bethel, one of the few intensive mental health treatment facilities in Minnesota for high-risk adolescents, abruptly announced this week that it would shut its doors Friday. The facility, which has struggled since opening during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and has been cited by state...
Mental HealthKevinMD.com

Men’s mental health: We treat just the tip of the iceberg

June is Men’s Health Month, and this year, as we emerge from the COVID-19 epidemic, more than ever, there is a compelling need to focus on male patients’ overall health, emphasizing their mental health as a key to their wellbeing. Mental health is a significant problem among men. There are...
Mental HealthPosted by
Popular Science

Can tripping on ketamine cure PTSD? I decided to try.

This story originally appeared in the Calm issue of Popular Science. Current subscribers can access the whole digital edition here, or click here to subscribe. The first time I get high on Ketamine, I’m not sure I’m doing it right. The setting is nice enough: I’m tucked beneath a gray weighted blanket, reclining on a creamy leather chair. Headphones deliver the sort of playlist you’d find by searching for “meditation” on Spotify, and a mural of a gorgeous forest is the last thing I see before putting on a silky sleep mask. A therapist sits a few feet away, ready to provide reassurance if I need it. Down the hall, a friendly nurse practitioner is on call with Tylenol and gluten-free pretzels if I feel a little peaky when the session finishes, plus anti-anxiety medication if the sensation crosses into a little more than peaky. I am warm, safe, and supported.
Telluride, COThe Daily Planet

Normalizing mental health convos

For many reasons, talking about mental health is still difficult in our society. Though major strides have been made to reduce stigma, many people, young and old, still struggle with the topic. It is either viewed as too cheesy with rainbows and butterflies as associated themes, or too dark or morbid, with imagery focused on gray rainclouds or depressed facial expressions. With two sides of the spectrum at play, the whole point of the #StopTheStigma movement is being missed. We must figure out a way to normalize the topic.
Needham, MAWCVB

5 ON: Mental health and wellbeing

NEEDHAM, Mass. — A look at the issues faced by many every day, and the major advancements made in the treatment of mental health. If you or a friend or loved one need help finding resources for mental health care, here are some local and national resources and organizations featured in stories during Project Community: Mental Health and Wellbeing.
Mental Healthpalmettocareconnections.org

FW: New SAMHSA Telehealth Guide: Telehealth for the Treatment of Serious Mental Illness and Substance Use Disorders

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and its National Mental Health and Substance Use Policy Laboratory recently released a new evidence-based resource guide titled, Telehealth for the Treatment of Serious Mental Illness and Substance Use Disorders, to support implementation of telehealth across diverse mental health and substance use disorder treatment settings. The guide examines the current telehealth landscape, including evidence on effectiveness and examples of programs that have integrated telehealth modalities (live-video, telephone, and web-based applications) for the treatment of serious mental illness (SMI) and substance use disorders (SUDs). Also included is guidance and resources for evaluating and implementing best practices which are presented across a continuum of services, such as screening and assessment, treatment, medication management, care management, recovery support, and crisis services.
Mental HealthLas Vegas Herald

Your Mental Health Matters with Vuuzle.TV!

Mental illnesses affect 19% of the adult population, 46% of teenagers and 13% of children each year. People struggling with their mental health may be in your family, live next door, teach your children, work in the next cubicle or sit in the same church pew. What Exactly is a...