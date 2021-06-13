High school sports: Lisbon continues regular season run besting N-N For Class C title
Lisbon Central has done everything consistently in the current baseball season except for playing seven inning games. Five inning games was the prevalent pattern in an undefeated NAC West Division Championship where Lisbon played just one game to the full duration. That pattern was extended in the Section 10 Tournament on Saturday as the Knights downed third seeded Norwood-Norfolk 11-1 in five innings following a Class D crown and New York State Final Four appearance in 2019.www.nny360.com