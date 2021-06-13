High school sports: Lisbon continues regular season run besting N-N For Class C title

Highland 14, The Academy 13, in Ault: In its second-to-last game of the regular season, Highland remained unbeaten, improving to 14-0 overall. The Huskies trailed early, 8-1 before rallying for 13 of the game’s final 18 runs. Highland trailed 13-12 heading into the final inning but scored two runs to walk away with the win in the bottom of the seventh. Sophomore Mason Polk, junior Sawyer Fye, junior Jordan Walkup and senior Mark Banuelos each had two hits for the Huskies. Walkup and senior Chance Pebley each had three RBI. As the second seed in the 24-team regionals, Highland will host its 2A regional game against No. 15 Burlington (8-6) or No. 18 Meeker (9-5) around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.