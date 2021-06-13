Cancel
High school sports: Lisbon continues regular season run besting N-N For Class C title

By DAVE SHEA dshea@wdt.net
Cover picture for the articleLisbon Central has done everything consistently in the current baseball season except for playing seven inning games. Five inning games was the prevalent pattern in an undefeated NAC West Division Championship where Lisbon played just one game to the full duration. That pattern was extended in the Section 10 Tournament on Saturday as the Knights downed third seeded Norwood-Norfolk 11-1 in five innings following a Class D crown and New York State Final Four appearance in 2019.

Lisbon, Gouverneur Roll In Class C-B Baseball Finals

LISBON — Lisbon Central had two runners thrown out on the bases by Madrid-Waddington in the first inning in Wednesday’s Section 10 Class C Semi-final Baseball game. But the top-seeded and 13-0 Golden Knights, who ranked are ninth in the Max Preps All-Classes New York State Baseball Poll, were undaunted stealing eight bases as they continued the unstoppable theme of their season by besting the fourth-seeded Yellow Jackets 20-5. In their third win of the season over NAC West rival M-W, Lisbon collected 15 hits and the pitching combination of Isaac LaRock (2.2 inn), Jayden Williams (1.1 inn) and Armando Lazaro (1 inn) pitched a five-inning four hitter.
High school sports roundup: C-FC girls track team wins Dairyland Conference

High school sports: Heuvelton, Hammond rally for Class D softball title matchup

Tusc County High School Sports Awards for spring sports season

High school sports: Spring season marks return of that championship feeling

High schools: CBA wins Section II Class AA baseball title

High school sports results (Friday-Saturday): Northridge girls soccer team, Highland baseball team finish regular seasons undefeated

Warriors' season ends in Class C softball title game

NAC tops Ticonderoga to win Class C title

Mashpee High School Baseball Wins Regular Season Finale

