University 14, Platte Valley 0, 5 inn., in Greeley: University scored in every inning, producing three or more runs in all but one inning. The Bulldogs out-hit Platte Valley 14-2. University senior Nolan Johnson and Greg Garza each had three hits. Garza had two doubles and drove in a game-high five RBI. Junior River Jackson went 1 for 4 with a home run and 3 RBI. Junior Gunnar Gonzer pitched all five innings for the Bulldogs. He allowed just two hits, striking out seven and walking one. Senior Jose Lopez had both of the Broncos’ hits. University improved to 9-2 overall, 9-2 in 3A Patriot League play. Platte Valley dropped to 3-10, 3-10.