Co-Publishers Note: After a 2006 visit to USC to meet with the authors of Beyond Oil and Gas; The Methanol Economy" where we learned how Methanol can easily become the world's zero emissions mobility fuel, and as a benefit clean Methanol can be made from dirty coal. As a follow up to our meeting I visited with Kentucky's Coal Czar to offer what The Auto Channel saw as a slam dunk...revive the Coal industry, eliminate poison gasoline and keep mother nature happy...what a concept for cash starved Kentucky... but I guess I was speaking Brooklynese because our meeting went nowhere and I was sent on my way. Now here it is 2021 15 years later and the Chinese (of course) are working to clean their air and profit from their Methanol investments...its amazing just how blind American Bureaucrats are to recognize change that will be good for America...oh well.