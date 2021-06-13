Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets, Francisco Lindor focusing on Padres, not standings

latinamericanews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrancisco Lindor said the New York Mets aren't looking at the standings. But he also knows the Mets are in an enviable position -- a season-high eight games over .500 with half their projected everyday lineup and two-fifths of their optimal rotation on the injured list. The Mets will look...

www.latinamericanews.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Jayce Tingler
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Joey Lucchesi
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Jonathan Villar
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Michael Conforto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
World Series
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals 6-2 over New York Mets: Jon Lester gets 1st curly-W; Kyle Schwarber homers twice...

Jon Lester got his first win of the season with a six-plus inning start against the New York Mets in the nightcap of today’s doubleheader in Washington, D.C.’s Nationals Park. Kyle Schwarber homered twice in the win, because, of course, Lester was starting. Schwarber sent a blast to center field in the bottom of the first inning, connecting for yet another leadoff HR, and followed up with a three-run home run to right-center that put the Nationals up 6-0 in the 4th inning of what ended up a 6-2 win in seven.
MLBdarnews.com

Stroman, Lindor lead Mets past slumping Padres 4-1

NEW YORK (AP) -- Marcus Stroman pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning, Francisco Lindor hit an early two-run homer and the New York Mets beat the slumping San Diego Padres 4-1 Saturday. Stroman (6-4) pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and walking one while tying a season high...
MLBfox5ny.com

Nearly 34,000 fans in attendance as Mets beat Padres

The Mets played ball back at home Friday night in front of one of their biggest crowds since the beginning of the pandemic. Jacob deGrom was pulled from a do-it-all gem with right flexor tendinitis, a troubling diagnosis for the New York Mets that clouded a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.
MLBjusticenewsflash.com

Stroman, Lindor led the Mets to defeat the sluggish Padres 4-1

New York (Associated Press)-Marcus Stroman made a one-pointer in the seventh inning, Francisco Lindo hit an early two-point home run, and the New York Mets defeated it 4-1 The declining San Diego Padres. Stromman pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowed 6 hits and 1 walk, and set a new season high...
MLBSportsBook Review

Padres vs. Mets MLB Picks and Predictions

Are you ready for a duel between Cy Young winners? If so, Friday’s series opener in New York between the Mets and San Diego Padres is just for you, and carries the lowest total of the day at top sportsbooks. San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets. Friday, June 11,...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Series Preview: Mets Return Home to Face Padres

The New York Mets (30-24, first place in the National League’s eastern division) return home to face the San Diego Padres (37-27, third place in the National League’s western division) in a three-game series at Citi Field. The Mets will then play four games at home against the Cubs. The...
MLBPosted by
97.3 The Fan

Padres fall to Mets 4-1

The Padres dropped their second consecutive game in New York on Saturday afternoon, as Marcus Stroman delivered a strong outing for the Mets. Afterwards, Jayce Tingler and Joe Musgrove talked about the game.
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres Game Thread 6/12/21: Padres @ Mets

The Padres’ Joe Musgrove (4-5, 2.33 ERA) is on the mound tonight against the Mets’ Marcus Stroman (5-4, 2.41 ERA). San Diego is looking to end their losing streak at three before rekindling some momentum heading into a softer stretch of their schedule. Team News. San Diego is reinstating Trent...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets welcome Padres to Citi Field for weekend rematch

The Mets (30-24) return home to Citi Field for a gut-check homestand, which begins with three games against the San Diego Padres (37-27). The two clubs squared off at Petco Park last weekend, with the Padres taking the first two before the Mets recovered to win the last two. As things creep back towards normal with more people getting vaccinated—if you’re reading this and haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, seriously, go get your shot—the Mets are lifting most capacity limits, so Citi Field will feel about as close to full as it’s been all year. The stadium will allow for just over 33,000 people to attend the game, with 90% of those seats reserved for fully vaccinated individuals. With Jacob deGrom on the mound on Friday, the place will be rocking.
MLBBirmingham Star

Mets beat Padres despite deGrom suffering injury

Jacob deGrom threw six scoreless one-hit innings, delivered a two-run single and earned the win but departed with right flexor tendinitis Friday night as the host New York Mets edged the San Diego Padres, 3-2. The Mets have won four of five. The Padres have lost five of six. deGrom...
MLBnewsbrig.com

Mets vs. Padres prediction: Jacob deGrom will dominate

Jacob deGrom is having a historically good season, and the New York Mets ace will look to keep it going as former AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres visit Citi Field on Friday. DeGrom has thrown more than half of MLB’s pitches that have registered...
MLBAmazin' Avenue

This Week in Mets Quotes: Lindor hopes not to be booed, Pillar alleges that the Mets are in first place

Your 2021 New York Mets: Reminding fans we’re in first place. “It’s something that’s never really discussed, the fact that we’re in first place. With everything that’s going on, it doesn’t necessarily feel like that all the time as far as feeling like we’re a first-place team. Our mindset and our confidence resembles that, but we’ve been tested. We’ve been pushed to the depths of our organization, and guys have just continued to come up and play well.” -Kevin Pillar [MLB]
MLBdailymagazine.news

Padres vs. Mets Highlights

The Mets managed just two hits in their 2-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Thursday night. Mets vs Cubs Highlights: Stroman with another strong outing, but Mets get shut out, 2-0 Description: Marcus Stroman continued his strong season, allowing just four hits over seven innings. Stroman made just one mistake, a two-run homer to Javier Baez that proved to be the only runs of the game, in a 2-0 loss. The Mets managed just two hits off Kyle Hendricks and the Cubs bullpen.
MLBallfans.co

Mets’ Lindor: Javy ‘at the top’ of historic shortstop class

EW YORK — Francisco Lindor is East Coast and first-generation Baseball Swag. Fernando Tatis Jr. is West Coast and next-generation Face of the Game. But the two highest-paid shortstops in history meet in the middle — Chicago to be exact — when it comes to the historic shortstop class about to hit the free agent market.
MLBrotoballer.com

Francisco Lindor Reaches Base Three Times Tuesday

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in the Mets 3-2 win over the Cubs on Tuesday. Over his past 15 games, Lindor has posted a .316/.400/.579 slash line to go with three home runs, six RBI, and 15 runs scored. He has seen his batting average rise from .182 to .220 on the season over this timeframe. Despite his very slow start to the 2021 campaign, Lindor's bat has gotten hot and he is still reaching base at a solid clip, exemplified by Tuesday's performance. His underlying metrics, which include strikeout, whiff, and walk rates in the top 20% of MLB, suggest further positive regression. Although his overall counting stats are mediocre, thanks to a horrendous start to his campaign, Lindor should remain active in all formats.--Nick Ritrivi - RotoBaller.
MLBPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lester gets 1st win for Nats, Lindor 5 RBIs as Mets split

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Jon Lester pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning to gain his first win for Washington, Kyle Schwarber backed him with four RBIs on a pair of home runs and the Nationals beat the New York Mets 6-2 Saturday to split a day-night doubleheader. Francisco Lindor...