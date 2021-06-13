Cancel
Fratello On Air: WASP 9.4 — Dave And Balazs Round Up The NBA

By Rob Nudds
Fratello Watches
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Rob “the little man” Nudds on the road, Balazs takes over the mic and welcomes Dave “down the pub” Sergeant to the smooth booth to round up the NBA action from the play-offs. How will Fridge fare without Freezer? And what on Earth is the wee man’s excuse for...

www.fratellowatches.com
