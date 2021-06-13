Fratello On Air: WASP 9.4 — Dave And Balazs Round Up The NBA

1: Utah (52-20) 4: LA Clippers (47-25) Well, the Clippers certainly didn’t make it look easy against the Mavs. Luka Doncic is not only going to sign a $200M extension, but he’s also going to be the face of the league in a few years time. As great as he is, that Mavs team had no business taking a team, as complete as LAC, to seven games. This isn’t the LAC team that was 2nd in net rating and top ten in defensive rating. If they could barely handle Luka and Tim Hardaway…Donovan Mitchell, Bogdanovic, Ingles, Clarkson, and Gobert are going to give LAC hell. The Jazz finished the season first in net rating and top five in defensive and offensive rating. There simply isn’t room for error for LAC. Utah should make this a gentleman’s sweep.