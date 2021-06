Australia’s complaint to the World Trade Organization over China’s anti-dumping duties on wine exports should enable bilateral negotiations, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Sunday. The government filed a complaint on Saturday over duties that were applied last year and nearly wiped out exports of Australian wine to the Chinese market. The Australian government has complained frequently that China has ignored calls to ease trade tensions. Australia’s relations with China have worsened since Canberra called for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus and after Australia banned Huawei from its nascent 5G broadband networking in 2018. China, Australia’s largest trading partner, responded by imposing tariffs on Australian commodities, including wine and barley and limited imports of Australian beef, coal, and grapes.