Panama, China hold film day to celebrate 4th anniversary of bilateral ties

latinamericanews.net
 10 days ago

PANAMA CITY, June 12 (Xinhua) -- A movie that depicts the centennial history of the well-known Panama Canal was broadcast on the movie channel of China's national television (CCTV-6) on Saturday to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the establishment of China-Panama diplomatic relations. The broadcast of "Stories of the Canal"...

www.latinamericanews.net
#Film#Panama Canal#The Pacific Ocean#Chinese#Panamanian#Central American
