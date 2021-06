Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will deliver a major speech in Barcelona Monday as his government is poised to pardon the jailed Catalan separatists behind a failed 2017 independence bid. He is set to outline his roadmap for Catalonia during an address beginning at noon (1000 GMT) to regional dignitaries at the prestigious Liceu theatre in the heart of the Catalan capital. The highly anticipated speech, called “Reunion: a plan for the future for all of Spain”, appears to be a final act before his government officially announces the controversial pardons. Barring a last minute surprise, Sanchez’s cabinet will approve the pardons on Tuesday, topselling daily El Pais reported Sunday.