Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Live COVID-19 updates: Argentina's COVID-19 cases top 4.11 million

latinamericanews.net
 10 days ago

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. HARARE -- Zimbabwe has decided to strengthen anti-COVID-19 measures from Monday, banning all social gatherings and enforcing mandatory testing of travelers from hotspot countries, following a surge in infections and deaths in recent weeks.

www.latinamericanews.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ulisses Correia E Silva
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Global Health#South American#Ctv#Palestinian#Voice Of Palestine
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Argentina
Country
China
Related
Public Healthdenversun.com

Thailand's COVID-19 cases surpass 200,000

Bangkok [Thailand], June 15 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand's COVID-19 caseload topped 200,000 with 3,000 new cases reported on Tuesday, as the country struggles to contain a new surge of infections. The new cases, with five imported and 2,995 locally transmitted, brought the total tally to 202,264, according to the Center for the...
Public Healthadwoaadubianews.com

Africa surpasses 5 million COVID-19 cases

Africa’s COVID-19 cases have hit five million cases since it emerged in China in December 2019 and arrived on the continent in February 2020. The AFP news portal reported the development citing official sources as at Saturday June 12, 2021. A total of 5,008,656 cases of the coronavirus have been...
Public Healthlatinamericanews.net

Argentina's COVID-19 deaths surpass 88,000

Buenos Aires [Argentina], June 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Overall COVID-19 deaths in Argentina have surpassed 88,000, according to a Health Ministry report released on Friday. With 465 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, the total death toll climbed to 88,247. In addition, 20,363 new infections were reported, bringing the cumulative total...
WorldVoice of America

COVID-19 Weakens Argentina's Tango Culture

In a huge, quiet dance space in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the tables are put away. In an area for musicians, a piano sits unused. Electronic sound equipment nearby is unconnected to power. The empty dancing place is called the Viruta Tango Club. It shows the effects of the COVID-19 crisis...
Public HealthForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 177 million and CureVac vaccine is just 47% effective

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 177 million on Thursday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.8 million. The U.S. continues to lead the world in total cases at 33.49 million, while deaths total 600,653. The number of fully vaccinated Americans rose to 146.5 million, or 44% of the total population, according to the latest data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), with the number of U.S. adults receiving at least one dose increasing to 64.7%. There was disappointing news on the CureVac vaccine when the company said it’s only 47% effective at preventing COVID, well below the more than 90% efficacy of the vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc. , which also use mRNA technology. CureVac said that its “pivotal” study, conducted in 10 countries and involving about 40,000 people, showed the vaccine candidate’s being a poor match against a “fast changing environment” of at least 29 COVID-19 variants, with the original coronavirus strain “almost completely absent.” The news sent its stock down sharply premarket.
Public Healthgreekherald.com

Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases pass 275,000

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], June 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Ethiopia registered 137 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 275,036 as of Saturday evening, according to the country's Ministry of Health. The ministry said four new deaths and 662 more recoveries were reported, bringing the national death...
Public Healthnordot.app

Covid-19 cases in Indonesia top 2 million, hit highest daily mark

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Indonesia exceeded 2 million as the country registered its highest jump in daily numbers on Monday. The country recorded 14,536 new cases on Monday, taking the total to 2,004,445, according to the Health Ministry. Another 294 fatalities raised the official death toll to...
Lifestylepoandpo.com

Peru extends suspension of flights from Brazil, South Africa, India

The measure, published in the official newspaper "El Peruano," was adopted after the second case of the Delta variant of COVID-19 was discovered in the country. The government, which initially adopted the measure on May 10, also ordered that Peruvians coming from or through those countries be subjected to a 14-day quarantine in their homes.
Public HealthWTOP

Copa America in Brazil up to 140 virus cases

SAO PAULO (AP) — There were 140 known COVID-19 cases at the Copa America in Brazil on Monday, up from 66 positive tests on Thursday. CONMEBOL said in a statement that of the 15,235 tests, the number of people infected was 0.9% of the total. “Most of the affected are...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Tajikistan: COVID-19 crisis escalates, but government in denial

Tajikistan is scrambling for outside assistance as it endures another wave of coronavirus cases. At the same time, however, it is still insisting that it has won the battle over its outbreak of COVID-19. Confirmation that the country is seeing a fresh outbreak of infections is coming from multiple places.
Public Healthalbuquerquenews.net

Brazil reaches half million Covid deaths, president still skeptical

SAO PAULO, Brazil: Over half a million Brazilians have now died after contracting COVID-19, it was reported on Saturday. Brazil has, to date, suffered the world's second-deadliest outbreak of Covid, and it may worsen, warns experts. As Covid spread in Brazil, the government delayed vaccinations and refused to order social...
Worldunmultimedia.org

WHO / COVID-19 UPDATE

3. SOUNDBITE (English) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General., World Health Organization (WHO):. "Even after 18 months, the ineffective use of public health and social measures, increased social mixing and vaccine inequity continue to give COVID-19 an opportunity to mutate, spread and kill. The global failure to share vaccines equitably is fuelling a two-track pandemic that is now taking its toll on some of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people. Every region has countries that are now facing a steep increase in cases and deaths."
WorldYNET News

Israel mulls reinstating some coronavirus curbs amid Indian strain fears

Israel's health officials said on Sunday they were considering reinstating some coronavirus restrictions after coronavirus outbreaks were reported around the country, which are believed to have been sparked by the Indian strain of COVID-19. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. The announcement came after virus outbreaks were detected in schools...
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Mucormycosis case reported in Formosa, Argentina

The Ministry of Health of the Nation informs that the first notification was received to the National Health Surveillance System ((SNVS-SISA) of a case of mucormycosis, known as “black fungus”, associated with a patient from Formosa who had COVID -19 In addition, another probable case of mucormycosis, also associated with COVID, is being investigated in a deceased person living in the province of Buenos Aires.
Economyjusticenewsflash.com

Argentina avoids default on debt agreement with Paris Club

Argentina’s Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, said on Tuesday that Argentina had reached an agreement to postpone most of the US$2.4 billion payment to a group of wealthy countries until the end of July to avoid another damaging default. Argentina must now agree with The so-called Paris Club 22 countries...
Public Healthmidnorthmonitor.com

COVID-19: Ontario's cases grow by 530

Ottawa Public Health reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Sunday. The update, which was based on numbers compiled on Saturday, indicated there were 18 people with COVID-19 in hospital and three were in intensive care units. There were no new hospital admissions in the update. There...