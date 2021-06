Argentina will face Uruguay in the second round of the Copa America on Friday night in Brazil as they both look to turn their campaigns around quickly. Argentina is coming off a disappointing 1-1 draw with Chile in their first match and will look to turn that around quickly with a win on Friday. Meanwhile, Uruguay has not played a game and this will be their opening match against a tough Argentinian squad but could be a huge win if they are able to handle Messi and crew.