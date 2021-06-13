Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

Local speller advances in National Spelling Bee

By Gary Brauer
Posted by 
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R6vWq_0aStWAfy00

A Kansas City-area speller has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Emaan Arshad, 14, from Plaza Middle School in the Park Hill School District advanced after a day of virtual competition Saturday.

Emaan correctly spelled her first word, "hummock," and then correctly answered that surrogate also means substitute.

She earned the right to move on by then correctly spelling "gastrodermis."

Three other local spellers also competed well and were advancing, but were eventually tripped up with some tough words.

Drew Clawson, 13, of Independence, correctly spelled "amphistlar," and correctly answered that "arduous" means difficult (like the spelling bee), but he then stumbled on "micellar."

Garrett Li, 13, of Olathe, correctly spelled "nitid," and correctly answered that a "dromedary" is a camel, but missed "architectonics" and was knocked out.

Mac Northcraft of Peculiar, (the youngest local speller at 11) stumbled on his first word, "etouffee."

Arshad now moves on to compete in the Quarterfinal round on June 15 on ESPN3.

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
811K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Education
City
Peculiar, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plaza Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP blocks voting rights bill

Senate Republicans on Tuesday blocked a sweeping bill to overhaul federal elections, ratcheting up already inflamed tensions over voting rights. Senators voted 50-50 in the evenly divided Senate on advancing the For the People Act, splitting along party lines and failing to get the 60 votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

The latest on the NYC mayoral primary election

When we expect to see NYC primary election winners (it's not tonight) For the first time, New York City will be using a ranked-choice voting system for some races. This means it will likely take weeks to have full results of the election. Here's a quick breakdown of when we...
POTUSNBC News

White House to concede it's likely to miss original July 4 vaccination target

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration planned to concede Tuesday that it will likely fall short of President Joe Biden’s goal of partially vaccinating 70 percent of American adults by Independence Day, but insist it has “succeeded beyond our highest expectations” in returning the nation to a pre-pandemic normal. Jeffrey Zients,...
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.
ChinaPosted by
CBS News

Australia rejects U.N. warning to list Great Barrier Reef as "in danger"

The United Nations says the Great Barrier Reef has suffered such extensive damage that it should be listed as "in danger." The warning prompted an immediate rejection from the Australian government. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) committee warned Tuesday that "urgent" action is needed to combat...