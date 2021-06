Outside of some deleted footage of her from Thor: The Dark World being used in Avengers: Endgame, we haven’t seen Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster since the second Thor movie came out in 2013. Thor: Ragnarok attributed her absence to having broken up with the God of Thunder, but now Jane’s about to come back into his life, and in Thor: Love and Thunder, she’ll have some unique superpowers of her own. It’s been nearly two years since it was announced Portman’s Jane would transform into The Mighty Thor, and we may have our first look at her enhanced form through leaked merchandise.