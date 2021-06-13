Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Copa America schedule 2021: Complete dates, times, TV channels to watch every game in USA

By Simon Borg
Sporting News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf the lead-up is any indication, we’re in for an eventful 2021 Copa America, the regional championship for South American nations. The 47th edition of the world’s longest-running international soccer tournament was originally scheduled to be in 2020 in Colombia and Argentina, but it was pushed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it also moved to a new host country just two weeks before.

www.sportingnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Copa America#Peru#International Soccer#South American#Brazilian#Venezuelan#Usa Tv#Fox#Univision#Unimas#Galavision Streams#Englisj#Spanish#Stream Colombia#Stream Chile#Stream Uruguay#Stream Ecuador#Stream Bolivia#Tudn Fubotv Chile#Stream Brazil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
News Break
Soccer
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFASporting News

UEFA Euro soccer games today: Times, TV schedule, scores to watch 2021 opening matches in USA

All eyes will be on the Euro 2021 tournament opener on June 11: The Group A match between Italy and Turkey at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico is the lone match on tap for the day. Italy is one of the favorites to hoist the trophy on July 11 and they’re on a sensational unbeaten run of 27 straight matches. The Italians are playing well and they will have a chip on their shoulders after failing to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Soccernbnews24.com

Colombia vs. Ecuador stream: Watch Copa America online, TV, time

When the Copa América was initially introduced, Colombia was set to open the match from the comforts of dwelling, however now Los Cafeteros should head to Brazil to face Ecuador. Colombia was eliminated as co-hosts of the Copa América resulting from civil unrest within the nation as protestors proceed to fill the streets. Not lengthy after, Argentina withdrew as a result of worsening scenario of the pandemic as winter approaches in South America. The match was then moved to Brazil, that means Colombia’s largest benefit could have been taken away from the aspect. The final time, and solely time, Colombia received the Copa América was 2001, when it hosted the match. Find out how to Watch:Time: eight:00 p.m. ETTV Channel: FS2, UniMás, TUDNLive Stream: You’ll be able to stream the match on fuboTV. Enroll now for a free seven-day trial.Colombia might be coming into the match with some momentum behind it; after defeating Peru in a World Cup qualifier final week, Colombia overcame an early 2-Zero deficit to Argentina and crawled again to earn some extent due to a 90th-minute equalizer from Miguel Borja.However Ecuador will come into Sunday’s recreation understanding it has bragging rights over the Colombian aspect due to a 6-1 drubbing in World Cup qualifying in November, though the sport happened in Ecuador the place the aspect enjoys a well-documented home-field benefit as a result of excessive altitude. . Sports activities Illustrated could obtain compensation for some hyperlinks to services and products on this web site.Extra Copa América Protection:
SoccerCBS Sports

Copa America schedule: How to watch on TV, live stream, start time, results, Argentina-Chile, Paraguay-Bolivia

The Copa America kicks off this summer as Argentina face Chile on June 13. Brazil are the reigning champions of the continent and are looking to go back-to-back after winning it at home in 2019. A new format will see the tournament's 10 teams divided into two different groups, each playing four matches with the best four teams from each group advancing to the knockout stages.
SoccerPosted by
WegENT

Contenders Clash in the Copa America

Matchdays for the two groups for the Copa America differ from those of the EUROs, as teams will alternate playing some rounds. For example, Ecuador played on matchday 1 against Colombia losing that game but did not play this matchday. This is due to this year’s edition having two groups of five making it harder to have the same formatting as other tournaments.
SportsPosted by
Syracuse.com

How to watch Argentina vs. Paraguay (6/21/2021): Copa America schedule, live stream, TV channel for Matchday 3

Argentina takes on Paraguay in Round 3 of the 2021 Copa America Group Stage at Estadio Nacional de Brasília on Monday, June 21 (6/21/2021). Argentina vs. Paraguay is one of four matches scheduled for Matchday 3 of the Copa America, and will be broadcast in the United States on FS1 and TUDN (in Spanish). It can be streamed live on fuboTV, Sling, AT&T TV and other live TV streaming services. Full TV and streaming schedule below.