Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Breathtaking $15 Million Minnesota House on an Island Designed for Celebrities

By Jessica Williams
Posted by 
KROC News
KROC News
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the most expensive houses in Minnesota was just listed for $15 million. Just listed in Greenwood, Minnesota - a house that is absolutely breathtaking and fit for a celebrity. Or...maybe Batman. More I think about it, I'm pretty sure this is where Batman lives. The house is on an island and has its own tunnel that leads to an underground garage. Aka: bat cave. And the windows in this place, especially on the ceiling, offer a perfect view to see the bat signal. Check out this $15 million masterpiece for yourself.

krocnews.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
KROC News

KROC News

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://krocnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Iowa State
Rochester, MN
Real Estate
Local
Minnesota Business
Rochester, MN
Business
Greenwood, MN
Real Estate
City
Greenwood, MN
Greenwood, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota House#On An Island#Drink A Beer#Fish#Realtor Com#Prudden Company#Facebook#Cabela#Irish Pub#Hoien Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Arts
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Batman
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Minnesota Used To Have Cold Case Playing Cards – Legend or Lie?

Sometimes we talk Legendary Minnesotans, and those are people or groups of people who have done something above and beyond that gives them a spotlight in our state's history. But other times, we talk about a Minnesota Legend...as in "the legend says a French explorer known as Jacques Marie St. Hamms brought beer to this area of the country. The legend is a total fabrication, but you may find some people that today still believe. I hope not, as I just made it up, but it's 2021, anything's goes, right?
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

What’s Up With The Carnival Rides Parked at Rochester’s Apache Mall?

I stopped by the Apache Mall yesterday to shop for some clothes, and on my way out, my kids noticed some carnival rides parked in the lot. I didn't think too much about them because I immediately thought they must be for Rochesterfest which is happening this week. I saw a lot of people asking about the rides on Facebook last night so I decided to investigate a little more.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

A ‘Million Dollar’ Rain Falls Across Southeast Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The rain that fell across southeast Minnesota may have spoiled Father’s Day plans for some but it was also very beneficial for others. As farmers often say, “It was a million-dollar rain” as their corn and soybean crops have been very thirsty due to a lack of rain during the past several weeks.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Minnesota Reports Modest Drop in STD Cases Last Year

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Statistics show there was a modest drop in the number of sexually transmitted diseases diagnosed in Minnesota last year but health officials caution the COVID-19 pandemic may have skewed the numbers. A news release from the Minnesota Department of Health says the overall number...
Robbinsdale, MNPosted by
KROC News

Twin Cities Woman Shot and Killed 4 Days Into New Marriage

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Twin Cities woman was less than a week into her new marriage to a fellow Air Force veteran when she was allegedly shot to death by her ex-husband. Police say Lauri Deatherage was killed inside her Robbinsdale home Friday, four days after both her 48th birthday and her wedding to Billy Deatherage.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

The Worst Thing You Can Serve At A Minnesota BBQ

Have you seen the meme that shows how Minnesotans throw their paper plate away at a BBQ? It is so funny because it's true. If you haven't seen it - The meme is a picture of a plate that has been placed upside down in the garbage so the host of the party can't see the food you didn't like. Minnesota nice, right?!?
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

It’s Been A Deadly Week For Minnesota Motorcyclists

Shafer, MN (KROC AM News) - It has been a deadly week for motorcyclists in Minnesota. There have been several fatal accidents involving two-wheeled drivers and the latest happened Friday, claiming the life of a 67-year-old man who collided with a farm tractor. The wreck happened around 11:30 am in...
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Two Killed In Head-On Wreck In Southwest Minnesota

Jasper, MN (KROC AM News) - Two men were killed in a head-on crash in southwest Minnesota involving two pickup trucks Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol says the trucks were on Highway 23 near Sioux Falls when the wreck happened around 6:00 am. The driver of one of the trucks...
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Rochester and EDG Ending Contract For Operating Chateau Theatre

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The city of Rochester and a Twin Cities company hired to bring exhibits and other events to the historic Château Theatre are parting ways. A news release issued Friday afternoon indicates the city and Exhibits Development Group have agreed to conclude their contract next month. Rochester and EDG entered into the arrangement in 2019 for the activation of the theater but the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors have largely prevented the use of the space within the historic downtown Rochester building.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Have You Ever Heard Someone Refer To Rochester As The “Queen City”

Rochester Minnesota is home to the number one hospital in the world so it makes sense that the city is commonly referred to as the Med-City, but have you ever heard someone call it the Queen City? I was driving on North Broadway this afternoon when I noticed the sign above. I hadn’t noticed the sign before and I don’t think I’ve ever heard the term so I did some digging to figure out what a “Queen City” was and why Rochester was once described as one.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

A New Singing Superstar Will Be Crowned the Winner on Thursday in Rochester

Get ready to sing your heart out Rochester, Minnesota because Karaoke night is happening on Thursday, June 24th at Rochesterfest! Yes, the big city-wide event is back on for 2021 at Soldier's Field in Rochester, Minnesota and there is a microphone waiting for all who are ready to accept the karaoke challenge. Below, we've got the list of the top 50 karaoke songs that we are sure to be top picks at the contest this year.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

Holy Cow! First Weeks of June Were Hottest Ever in Rochester

If you thought it seemed a little early in the summer for all this extreme heat and humidity in Minnesota, boy were you right!. That's because according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the first two weeks of June in Minnesota (and here in Rochester) were the hottest ever recorded. Ever. And seeing as the Med City was officially incorporated 163 years ago, back in 1858, that's pretty hot!
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Eat Ice Cream at These 100 Shops in Minnesota and Get a Free T-shirt

10 Places in Southeast Minnesota Where You Can Eat Ice Cream and Win Free Stuff!. I know what you are thinking. Ice cream is already so amazingly delicious that it is a prize in and of itself. You're not lying...ice cream is amazing. But, thanks to Explore Minnesota, you can eat ice cream all over Minnesota and not only enjoy the taste but you'll get a t-shirt and could win more amazing prizes! Rochester, Minnesota has 2 of those locations ready to serve up the cold stuff to you right now.
Rochester, MNPosted by
KROC News

After A Pandemic Shutdown, Rochesterfest Returns This Weekend

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Rochesterfest 2021 begins its nine-day run Saturday. Country Breakfast on the Farm, Juneteenth Jubilee and the Million Dollar Hole in One Qualifier. Events scheduled Sunday include:. Art4Trails at the Rochester Art Center, another Million Dollar Hole in One Qualifier and Movie in the Park...
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

MN Nat’l Guard Preparing For Potential Minneapolis Deployment

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) -The Minnesota National Guard has been instructed to be prepared to assist authorities in Minneapolis. A spokesman for Governor Tim Walz issued a statement this afternoon that indicates he has given the Minnesota National Guard a warning order that instructs National Guard leaders to begin preparing to assist law enforcement in Minneapolis if needed. The statement noted the National Guard has yet to receive any operational orders.