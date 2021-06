Some of your favourite television stars have come together for the stunt/dare reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty. The show is currently being shot in Cape Town in South Africa and will soon air on Colors. The shooting for the show started last month when contestants flew off to the South African coastal city. Even though the show has not aired yet, contestants have been sharing some pictures from their stay in Cape Town. This time the show will feature celebrities like Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Sana Sayyad, Aastha Gill, Anushka Sen, and Vishal Aditya Singh.