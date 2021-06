Keeping Up With The Kardashians signed off after 20 seasons earlier this month, but pop culture's favorite family is still providing us with plenty of gems. The second part of the KUWTK reunion special aired Sunday night (June 20) and E! Host Andy Cohen relayed a fan question: who in the Kardashian family believes in the 'Kardashian Curse'? The curse in question is a theory that all men who have dated a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has struggled on the other side.