Notre Dame Baseball: Irish primed to bounce back in Game 2

The Notre Dame Baseball team may have lost the series opener to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, but there is a ton of baseball left to play in the series. The Notre Dame Baseball team has been one of the best college baseball teams in the country all season long and has made it to the Super Regional. Playing on the road against No. 7 Mississippi State, the Irish looked to be in control on Saturday, before the Bulldogs erased a four-run deficit and won on a game-winning home run by Logan Tanner.