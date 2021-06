As a member of the Continental Congress representing his home state of Virginia, thirty-three year old Thomas Jefferson was chosen to draft the Declaration of Independence in 1776. After Jefferson left Congress in 1776, he returned to Virginia and served in the legislature. He was elected as his state's governor from 1779 to 1781. Jefferson was the subject of an inquiry into his conduct during his last year in office. During General Benedict Arnold's 1781 invasion of Virginia, Jefferson escaped Richmond just ahead of the British forces, and the city was burned to the ground. General Charles Cornwallis that spring dispatched a cavalry force led by Banastre Tarleton to capture Jefferson and members of the Assembly at Monticello, but the Virginia militia thwarted the plan and Jefferson escaped to Poplar Forest, his plantation to the west. When the General Assembly reconvened in June 1781, it conducted an inquiry into Jefferson's actions. That body eventually concluded that Jefferson had acted with honor—but he was not re-elected.