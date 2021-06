Nearly three months after rapper DMX’s tragic death, a battle over his estate has begun. According to Page Six, the fallen emcee’s children and his fiancée Desiree Lindstrom are fighting over his assets. DMX didn’t have a will. Lindstrom, the mother of his 5-year-old-son Exodus, petitioned the court to be legally declared his “common-law wife,” but a magistrate denied the request. If the judge had ruled in her favor, she would have had sole control over the deceased rapper’s potential earnings and the say in his affairs.