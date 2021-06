The Prince carlos is clear about his plans when he inherits the royal throne from his mother, the Queen isabel II. Although it is not known when he will take power, as it will happen when His Majesty abdicates or dies, the 72-year-old Prince of Wales plans to reduce the monarchy after becoming king of England. For this, he will make sure that his grandson, Archie Harrison, 2, eldest son of prince harry Y Meghan Markle, never be a prince.