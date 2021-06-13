Booth heads area All-State selections

The numbers continue to stack up for Hartselle baseball coaching legend William Booth.

After the Tigers’ run to the Class 6A championship series last month, the Hall of Famer’s career record is 1,106-493.

He can also add another Coach of the Year honor. The Alabama Sports Writers Association has selected Booth as the Class 6A Coach of the Year.

The All-State baseball teams are being released today. The All-State softball teams were released Saturday.

After an up-and-down early season record, Hartselle found momentum in the state playoffs and advanced to the championship round for 13th time under Booth in his 34 years of coaching.

Only a controversial finish in the series-deciding third game with Faith Academy kept Hartselle from going home with its ninth state championship trophy.

The season had a special meaning to followers of Hartselle baseball because the 77-year-old Booth led his team while battling cancer. After the final game, Booth said his plan is to be back coaching the Tigers next spring.

This is the third time the ASWA has honored Booth. He first was named coach of the year in 1999 when the Tigers won their fifth state championship. He was honored again in 2010 when Hartselle fell to Spanish Fort in the Class 5A state championship series.

The All-State baseball teams include 16 area players. The All-State softball teams have 24 area players. The breakdown in baseball is seven first-team and nine second-team. Five others made honorable mention lists. In softball, 11 made first-team and 13 second-team. Four other players made honorable mention lists.

Here’s a breakdown of the area’s first and second-team All-State selections:

Class 7A: Austin junior infielder Kenley Hilleary is a softball second-team selection.

Class 6A: In softball, first-team selections were pitcher Emily Simon (23-5, 236 strikeouts, 1.53 ERA) and infielder Morgan Stiles (.476, 17 home runs, 58 RBIs) of Athens and infielder Karsi Lentz and (.417, 17 home runs, 62 RBIs) and outfielder Larissa Preuitt (.460, 72 runs, 50 stolen bases) both of Hartselle. Decatur pitcher Madison Murphy and Hartselle catcher Jada Henderson were second-team selections.

Hartselle pitcher Elliott Bray (7-3, 1.26 ERA) is a first-team selection.

Class 5A: In softball, Ardmore pitcher Ella Singletary (24-5 with 13 shutouts) was a first-team selection. Second-team selections went to Brewer pitcher Bronwyn Borden, Ardmore catcher Raegan Clem, Ardmore outfielder Bo Riley and East Limestone designated hitter Rylie Grisham.

Ardmore corner infielder Luke Hogan (.389, two home runs, 29 RBIs) is first-team as a designated hitter. Ardmore pitcher Cole Cheatham is a second-team selection.

Class 4A: In softball, second-team honors came to Priceville infielder Abigail Garrison, West Morgan pitcher Abby Lindsey and Priceville catcher Reagan Walter.

Priceville’s Mason Mann (.495 with 55 hits) is a first-team selection. West Limestone pitcher Colin Patterson and outfielder Thorne Slaton received second-team honors.

Class 3A: In softball, Danville’s Blayne Godfrey (21-11, 365 strikeouts, 1.03 ERA) is joined as first-team selections by Elkmont outfielder Alyssa Harwell (.487, five home runs, 39 RBIs) and Elkmont utility player Brilee Miller (.482, seven home runs, 39 RBIs).

Danville outfielder Dylan Parker and Elkmont’s Ian Ezell are second-team selections.

Class 2A: In softball, Falkville infielder Sydnee Fitzgerald (.477, 10 home runs, 57 RBIs) and Hatton utility player Bradyn Mitchell (.457, 10 home runs, 49 RBI) are both first-team selections. Falkville’s Kamryn Scales is a second-team selection as a utility player.

On the baseball side, Decatur Heritage outfielder Nash Rippen (.435, nine home runs, 53 RBIs) is joined on the first-team by Falkville infielder Wyatt Tomlin (.454, 40 RBIs) and Falkville outfielder Caden Burnett (.458, 54 hits).

Second-team selections went to Decatur Heritage pitcher Tyler Founds, Falkville catcher Peyton Sallee and Falkville pitcher Colton Hopper.

Class 1A: Decatur Heritage catcher Emily Hubbard (.433, five home runs, 38 RBIs) is a first-team selection as a designated hitter. Athens Bible pitcher Cana Vining and Lindsay Lane utility player Ava Whitmire are both second-team selections.

Lindsay Lane had two baseball All-State selections with catcher Sam Hogue (.402, seven home runs, 41 RBIs) making first-team and outfielder Max Morrison (.385, 19 stolen bases) making second-team.

