Ranking Philadelphia Eagles wide receivers ahead of training camp
The Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver corps looks a little slimmer now. What a difference a day makes. When June 9th kicked off, Philadelphia Eagles fans were still, in the back of their minds, thinking about the potential of one Trevon Grimes and how he was someone who didn’t hear his name called for seven rounds of the most recent NFL Draft but, at the same time, talented enough to make their favorite team’s roster and, dare we say, push for significant playing time?insidetheiggles.com