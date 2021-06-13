Think science and religion don’t mix? Don’t tell that to Mars rover scientist Rev. Pamela Conrad

When Rev. Pamela Conrad looks into the heavens, she really looks into the heavens. By night, and at odd moments during the day, Conrad moonlights as a research scientist at the Carnegie Institution of Science in Washington, DC. A member of the tactical operations team for the Mars Perseverance rover mission, she is a co-investigator for two scientific instrument suites, acquiring and analyzing data, and collaborating in team planning, with colleagues at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, and other scientific institutions around the country.