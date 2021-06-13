Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

England vs Croatia team news: Kieran Trippier starts at left back in Euro 2020 surprise

By Mark Critchley
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1XsI_0aStUBUH00

Kieran Trippier is a surprise inclusion at left-back England’s starting line-up for their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia at Wembley.

Trippier, naturally a right-back, has been preferred to left-footers Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw, with manager Gareth Southgate counting on his delivery from set-pieces.

Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden start alongside captain Harry Kane in the attack, with Jack Grealish named among the substitutes.

LIVE: Live coverage of England vs Croatia at Euro 2020

Chilwell and Jadon Sancho miss out on a place in the 23-man squad, though neither player is injured. All Euro 2020 teams are required to name three goalkeepers in their squad, with two on the bench.

As expected, Harry Maguire also misses out after failing to recover from an ankle injury in time. Jordan Henderson is on the bench having only recently returned from a groin problem.

Kalvin Phillips partners Declan Rice in midfield, while Tyrone Mings starts alongside John Stones in defence in Maguire's absence.

The inclusion of Trippier over Chilwell and Shaw is a surprise, despite Southgate talking up the Atletico Madrid’s full-back’s versatility during the build-up to this tournament.

Chilwell did not play in either of England’s pre-tournament warm-up games against Austria and Romania after playing in and winning the Champions League final with Chelsea and joining up with the camp late.

Shaw started against Romania but was also a late arrival after Manchester United’s Europa League final defeat to Villarreal.

Line-ups

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Trippier; Phillips, Rice; Sterling, Mount, Foden; Kane.

Substitutes: D. Henderson, Johnstone, Shaw, Grealish, Henderson, Rashford, Coady, Calvert-Lewin, White, James, Saka, Bellingham.

Croatia: Livakovic; Gvardiol, Caleta-Car, Vida, Vrsaljko; Brozovic; Perisic, Kovacic, Modric, Kramaric; Rebic.

Substitutes: Kalinic, Sluga, Brekalo, Vlasic, Budimir, Pasalic, Skoric, Badelj, Petkovic, Juranovic, Bradaric, Ivanusec.

The Independent

The Independent

155K+
Followers
84K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Tyrone Mings
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Kieran Trippier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Croatia#Manchester United#Euro 2020 Chilwell#The Champions League#Europa League#Mings#Ivanusec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

England centre back Tyrone Mings says he 'LOVES' having Kieran Trippier alongside him at left back... and admits the Atletico Madrid man is 'not necessarily flamboyant' but 'certainly helped me' in Euro 2020 Croatia win

England's Tyrone Mings has emphasised how much he enjoyed playing alongside Kieran Trippier in defence during the Euro 2020 opening win against Croatia. Aston Villa skipper Mings, who was starting his first game at a major tournament next to John Stones at centre back, had Atletico Madrid wing back Trippier on the left-hand side, in a surprise pick to many who saw Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell as first-choice left backs.
football.london

Kieran Trippier sends message to Tottenham star Harry Kane ahead of England vs Czech Republic

Former Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier is confident that Harry Kane will rediscover his goalscoring touch after a disappointing start to Euro 2020. The Spurs striker and England captain has experienced a difficult start to the rearranged tournament, firing blanks in the Three Lions' opening two group stage matches against Croatia and Scotland.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

PSG 'enter race to sign Manchester United target and England full back Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid' as Mauricio Pochettino eyes reunion with former Spurs defender

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly joined Manchester United in a transfer tussle to sign England's Kieran Trippier. The 30-year-old Atletico Madrid defender has emerged as one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's summer targets as he looks for reinforcements at the back to try to close the gap on rivals Manchester City next season.
Premier Leaguemanutdnewsfeed.com

How Arsenal could help Man United complete Kieran Trippier transfer

In the early weeks of a summer transfer window – especially a summer that features a major international tournament – the wheels on potential deals can turn slowly. Manchester United are pushing forward with plans to Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid, as well as a central defender, likely to be Raphael Varane from Real Madrid or Villarreal’s Pau Torres, but all of that quartet are engaged with their country at the European Championship at the moment.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

England vs Croatia: Who should play in Euro 2020 opener? Vote for your starting XI in our commenting poll

Who should start for England in their opening game of Euro 2020 against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday?In the past, we have usually had a good idea by this point, with less than a week to go until a major international tournament begins.But this year, Gareth Southgate is keeping us guessing. A combination of injuries, disrupted preparations and a deep talent pool mean many starting places are uncertain.Should Jack Grealish start? Who replaces Harry Maguire in defence? Is Jude Bellingham ready at just 17-years-old? Who should play alongside Harry Kane in the attack?After Sunday’s narrow friendly win over Romania, we...
Premier Leaguegranthshala.com

Manchester United ‘try to get Kieran Trippier on the cheap with cheeky opening bid of just £10m – but Atletico Madrid insist they will only sell England right back if his release clause of £35m is met’

Manchester United reportedly made a cheeky offer of just £10 million for Kieran Trippier which was turned down by Atletico Madrid – who paid twice as much for him over two summers. England right-back is one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s key targets this summer but United have been told they...
Sportsbluzz.org

Croatia Euro 2020 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

Striker Bruno Petkovic is expected to fill Mario Mandzukic's big boots at Euro 2020 as Croatia aim to reach the last 16. Mandzukic, who scored an extra time winner in a 2-1 victory over England in their 2018 World Cup semi-final, is one of several stalwarts who hung up their international boots after Croatia were beaten by France 4-2 in the final.
Worldwsn.com

England vs Croatia Euro 2020 Prediction, Odds & Betting Picks

England will have to cope with the expectation of being among the Euro 2020 favorites. Croatia reached the 2018 World Cup final and want to go one better this summer. England’s attacking quality should see them through at Wembley on Sunday. Bet on England vs Croatia, Here!. England vs Croatia...
SoccerTribal Football

Shaw? Chilwell? England coach Southgate to go with Trippier at left-back

England coach Gareth Southgate intends to play Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier at left-back against Croatia today. The Daily Mail says Trippier is expected to get the nod as part of a back four for England alongside Tyrone Mings, John Stones and Kyle Walker. Jack Grealish is also set to...
Soccernewsfinale.com

England vs Croatia – Euro 2020: Live score, team news and updates

After months of build up the talk is over and the football takes over. In just a few hours England begin their Euro 2020 journey against Croatia at Wembley. It is fair to say that Gareth Southgate‘s side will enter this afternoon’s contest slightly undercooked, having fielded weaker teams for two drab friendlies against Austria and Romania, as well as having to contend with a range of injury issues.