As Michigan basketball fans right now, we are all on cloud nine. It seems that nothing can go wrong with the program as of this moment. Michigan has the number one recruiting class in the country coming in for the class of 2021, with the highlight being two five-star prospects. Michigan is also in the mix for a lot of other prospects in the class of 2022, with big names like five-star guard Jaden Bradley, four-star big man Donovan Clingan, and many others.