SCSO: Man arrested after 13-hour barricade situation to appear in court

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Cordova man is in jail after the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says he was barricaded inside his home for almost 13 hours Sunday.

He will appear in court Monday.

Deputies were called to a home in the 1500 block of Stable Run just before midnight Saturday about a domestic dispute.

Deputies were told a man was inside and may be armed. The SWAT team was called, and a robot and drone were used.

Neighbor Sherrie Johnson told us her normally quiet street was filled with police.

“The police told everybody to get back in the house. So we knew something was going on, we just didn’t know what, said Johnson.

Her neighbor, Marcus Boyd, 49, surrendered to law enforcement about 1 p.m. Sunday. Deputies could be seen removing several items, including guns, from the home.

Boyd is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

He reportedly pointed a gun at his family.

FOX13 confirmed he once worked for the Shelby County Department of Corrections.

