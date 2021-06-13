Geography with Goudge: Kansas City Royals Roster Map, 2021

(KMAland) -- Dr. Ted Goudge, a Shenandoah native and Associate Professor of Geography at Northwest Missouri State University, has released his latest geography map. This map displays the 2021 Kansas City Royals current active roster players by birthplace. Eight of the players are from Latin America. The Royals are made up of players from Latin America, California, the South & Midwest accounting for the highest concentration. Ten players on this year’s roster were on the 2015 World Series Championship team. The Royals are currently in 3rd place in the American League Central Standings. Are you optimistic? Let’s Go Royals!