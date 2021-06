Covid restrictions will be lifted in England this month if hospital admissions remain low in the coming days, Matt Hancock has suggested, but he admitted it was “a tricky call”.With the clock ticking towards the crucial decision next weekend, the health secretary pointed to encouraging data defying predictions that the surge of the Delta variant would swamp wards.The now-dominant strain is 40 per cent more transmissible than the Alpha (Kent) variant, Mr Hancock said – a figure the Sage advisory group had forecast would lead to more patients in hospital than previous Covid waves.But the numbers are “broadly flat”,...