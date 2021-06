Tonight all we have is Game 5 between the Bucks and Nets since Denver had to go and get themselves swept. The series is all tied up at 2 games each, with this being a pivotal game. The Bucks took the two games in Milwaukee, but now it's back to the house of horrors at Barclays Center. This time around is different though. The Big Three for Brooklyn is now the One-Man Gang since both Kyrie Irving and James Harden are out.