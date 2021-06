Would you join the military for free booze? And, if so, how much? In the past, the German military has employed some creative measures to tempt new recruits, including providing soldiers with two cans of beer—or an equivalent quantity of another beverage—per day. But, according to German Defense Ministry spokeswoman Christina Routsi, the German commander in Afghanistan has recently banned the consumption of alcohol for security reasons, resulting in a huge pile-up of untouched booze at Camp Marmal in Mazar-e-Sharif. Now, ABC News reports that the German military has figured out a way to ditch the excess booze: simply shipping it back home.