Why Todd Frazier is so hyped for the Olympics: 'What else could be better that that?'

The New York Boulders start a three-game homestand tonight against the Sussex County Miners. You can hear all the action right here on AM 1700 WRCR and WRCR.com at 7pm. One of the newest Miners is former Met and Yankee Todd Frazier. He’s a two-time MLB All-Star and an MLB Home Run Derby champ. The third baseman is expected to be with the Sussex County Miners and playing against the Boulders Wednesday night. After being released last month from the Pittsburgh Pirates, Frazier hooked up with Team USA and Boulders VP Seth Cantor says he’s using his stay with the Miners to tune up for the Olympics next month in Japan…