Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Why Todd Frazier is so hyped for the Olympics: 'What else could be better that that?'

burlingtoncountytimes.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTodd Frazier has had a career most baseball players can only dream of. From Little League star that enabled him to become a national celebrity, to high school and collegiate standout, to 2015 Major League Baseball Home Run Derby champion to an 11-year career in the Major Leagues, where he played in the All-Star game in both 2014 and 2015, Frazier has done almost everything.

www.burlingtoncountytimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Scioscia
Person
Todd Frazier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Olympics#Little League#The Major Leagues#Team Usa#Sussex Miners#Mlb Frazier#Njsiaa Group#Rutgers University#The Cincinnati Reds#The Major League Baseball#Mets#Yankees#Home Run Derby#Great American Ballpark#The Pittsburgh Pirates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Olympic Games
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBTimes Union

Former All-Star Todd Frazier won't play at ValleyCats this weekend

Former New York Yankees and Mets third baseman Todd Frazier isn’t coming to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium to play against the Tri-City ValleyCats this weekend. Frazier, who plays for the independent Frontier League’s Sussex County Miners, has an undisclosed injury and won’t make the trip to Troy for the five-game series that starts tonight, a Miners spokesman said this morning.
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: White Sox Could Use Adam Frazier

PITTSBURGH, PA - JUNE 06: Adam Frazier #26 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts after hitting a a double to center field in the eighth inning during the game against the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on June 6, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) The Pittsburgh Pirates...
Sussex County, NJwrcr.com

NY Boulders Start Three-Game Series with Sussex County Miners, Expect to Face Former Met and Yankee Todd Frazier

The New York Boulders start a three-game homestand tonight against the Sussex County Miners. You can hear all the action right here on AM 1700 WRCR and WRCR.com at 7pm. One of the newest Miners is former Met and Yankee Todd Frazier. He’s a two-time MLB All-Star and an MLB Home Run Derby champ. The third baseman is expected to be with the Sussex County Miners and playing against the Boulders Wednesday night. After being released last month from the Pittsburgh Pirates, Frazier hooked up with Team USA and Boulders VP Seth Cantor says he’s using his stay with the Miners to tune up for the Olympics next month in Japan…
MLBblackchronicle.com

Orioles slugger Ryan Mountcastle hits three home runs vs. Blue Jays but Baltimore bullpen blows four-run lead

Major League Baseball won’t hold this year’s Home Run Derby until July 12, but the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles served as a handy preview on Saturday. The two teams combined to launch nine home runs as part of a 10-7 Toronto victory. Three players launched multiple shots of their own: Marcus Semien, Cedric Mullins, and Ryan Mountcastle, who recorded the season’s seventh three-homer contest.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Drafting the All-MLB Dad Team

Earning a place on a big league roster is one of the most arduous and taxing accomplishments in all of sports. As the average minor leaguer, you have to beat out hundreds of professional players fighting just as hard as you are for the same spot, just to make it onto the periphery of the team that employs you. But if you do, it’s a life-changing moment for you and your entire family.
MLBarcamax.com

Paul Sullivan: Inclusion of Negro Leagues stats adds to the fun of debating the all-time greats. 'It's definitely dope,' Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson says.

If you’ve spent any time perusing statistics on baseball-reference.com, you know how easy it is fall down a rabbit hole and end up someplace you never expected. The recent inclusion of Negro League statistics to the popular website found me marveling at Satchel Paige’s league-leading 0.72 ERA in 14 starts for the Kansas City Monarchs in 1944, which led me to Jacob deGrom’s amazing 0.54 ERA in his first 11 starts this season for the New York Mets.
MLBsportschatplace.com

Best MLB Parlays for 6/20/21

With another full slate of games across the MLB on Sunday there are plenty of places for you to make money with parlays. Let’s take a look at the best MLB parlays to make you money. Milwaukee Brewers, Colorado Rockies over 12 runs -110 / Minnesota Twins -120 / Cleveland...
MLBrotoballer.com

1B and 3B Waiver Wire Pickups for Week 13

Major League Baseball will begin checking pitchers for foreign substances starting Monday. Forget that this has always been something for which umpires were supposed to be checking. The real crackdown now begins. Pitchers have already bailed on the sticky stuff, supposedly. Spin rates are down around the sport. Strikeout and walk rates are also down, leading to more contact and better batting.
MLBchatsports.com

Ronald Acuña Jr. Has Gotten Even Better. So Why Are The Braves Worse?

Though they squandered a 3-1 lead in last year’s National League Championship Series against the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the Atlanta Braves had reasons to feel good about their chances going forward. They had the reigning NL MVP, first baseman Freddie Freeman, still under contract for 2021, plus lefty ace Max Fried, up-and-coming pitcher Ian Anderson and a host of talented young position players — headlined by electric outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. Coming off three consecutive NL East titles (and having finally won a postseason series for the first time since 2001), the Braves seemed like a good bet to keep building on their recent success.
MLBBleacher Report

Ranking the Best Pitching Starts of the 2021 MLB Season So Far

Is John Means' no-hitter the best of the six?Ted S. Warren/Associated Press. Major League Baseball pitchers just had a major advantage stripped away from them, but not before they filled the first half of the 2021 season with some incredible performances. Naturally, we're going to rank the best of the...
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Minor League Report — June 20

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: SS Jack Reinheimer drove in 3 runs, including hitting a 2-run home run in the 7th inning as Tacoma defeated Las Vegas 5–3 on Saturday night. The win was the Rainiers 7th consecutive win to improve to 22–15 on the season. Reinheimer (2x3, 2 R, 2B, HR, 3 RBI, BB) led the team with 2 hits, while 2B Donvan Walton (1x5, 2 RBI), C Cal Raleigh (1x4, 2B), 1B Jose Marmolejos (1x4), DH Eric Filia (1x4, 2B) and 3B Ty Kelly (1x3, 2 R, BB) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 7 hits. Starter Robert Dugger (4.0,5,2,2,1,2,HR) allowed 2 runs on 5 hits while walking 1 and striking out 2 over 4.0 innings, but did not factor into the decision. RH Ryan Dull (2.0,1,0,0,0,3), LH Max Roberts (1.1,4,1,1,1,2), RH Wyatt Mills (0.2,0,0,0,0,0) and LH Daniel Zamora (1.0,0,0,0,0,1) combined to allow only 1 run over 5.0 innings in relief. Dull picked up his first win of the season after tossing a scoreless 5th and 6th inning, while Zamora struck out 1 in a 1–2–3- 9th inning to earn his first save of the season.
MLBlatestnewspost.com

MLB weekend winners and losers: Kyle Schwarber’s surge, Gary Sánchez’s elusiveness and the woeful D-Backs

Another weekend of Major League Baseball is in the books. We’re coming together every Sunday to award winners and losers after each weekend of MLB action this season. Here are the big winners and losers from the last few days, including Francisco Lindor’s blistering weekend at the plate, Shohei Ohtani’s big announcement and the woeful Arizona Diamondbacks.
MLBArkansas Online

MLB’s tacky problem

For Gaylord Perry, today’s pitcher’s mound would be a candy store. Perry was a gifted pitcher during the 1970s and later a Hall of Fame inductee, but he also was a notorious cheater. His go-to substance to doctor a baseball was Vaseline, though in his book, “Me and the Spitter,” he said he once tried fishing line oil. Today, however, Perry would delight in the arsenal of substances routinely used by this generation of pitchers. Sunscreen. Hair gel. Distilled Coca-Cola. And of course, Spider Tack.